Did Akshay Kumar perform at 3 am at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities?

Akshay Kumar gave a powerful performance during Anant Ambani's pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar and was seen performing on stage solo, not just dancing to a few songs but also singing 'Gur Nalo Ishq Mitha'.

Anant Ambani, the son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, held their pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, Gujarat, from March 1st to 3rd. Dignitaries from numerous disciplines, including athletics, film, and technology, attended these events. Akshay Kumar also attended the event and gave a remarkable performance of 'Gur Nalo Ishq Mitha' for all the guests. Now, the actor has stated that it happened at 3 a.m.

Akshay Kumar's statement

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Akshay Kumar said, "It happened at 3 a.m. It was grand, of course, but the Ambani family was so loving and caring that they went to great lengths to make everyone feel included. Anant and Radhika were wonderful hosts; may Mahakaal bless the happy couple."

Akshay Kumar's performance

Akshay Kumar gave a powerful performance during Anant Ambani's pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar. The actor was seen performing on stage solo, not just dancing to a few songs but also singing Gur Nalo Ishq Mitha. Akshay performed at the pre-wedding event with a dhol and he stunned everyone with his performance.

Also read: WATCH: Mukesh Ambani terms Shah Rukh Khan as son Anant’s ‘godfather’ at pre-wedding festivities

Celebrities at Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding festivities

Along with Akshay, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan were seen performing at the pre-wedding event. The three Khans went center stage to recreate the enchantment of the Oscar-winning song for the special night on stage, and it was quite a spectacle! Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan were seen nailing the hook step in the 'RRR' song.