    Did Akshay Kumar perform at 3 am at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities?

    Akshay Kumar gave a powerful performance during Anant Ambani's pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar and was seen performing on stage solo, not just dancing to a few songs but also singing 'Gur Nalo Ishq Mitha'.

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Mar 8, 2024, 6:33 PM IST

    Anant Ambani, the son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, held their pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, Gujarat, from March 1st to 3rd. Dignitaries from numerous disciplines, including athletics, film, and technology, attended these events. Akshay Kumar also attended the event and gave a remarkable performance of 'Gur Nalo Ishq Mitha' for all the guests. Now, the actor has stated that it happened at 3 a.m.

    Akshay Kumar's statement

    Speaking to Hindustan Times, Akshay Kumar said, "It happened at 3 a.m. It was grand, of course, but the Ambani family was so loving and caring that they went to great lengths to make everyone feel included. Anant and Radhika were wonderful hosts; may Mahakaal bless the happy couple."

    Akshay Kumar's performance

    Akshay Kumar gave a powerful performance during Anant Ambani's pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar. The actor was seen performing on stage solo, not just dancing to a few songs but also singing Gur Nalo Ishq Mitha. Akshay performed at the pre-wedding event with a dhol and he stunned everyone with his performance. 

    Also read: WATCH: Mukesh Ambani terms Shah Rukh Khan as son Anant’s ‘godfather’ at pre-wedding festivities

    Celebrities at Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding festivities

    Along with Akshay, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan were seen performing at the pre-wedding event. The three Khans went center stage to recreate the enchantment of the Oscar-winning song for the special night on stage, and it was quite a spectacle! Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan were seen nailing the hook step in the 'RRR' song.

    Last Updated Mar 8, 2024, 6:33 PM IST
