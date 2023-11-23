'Dhootha' trailer OUT: Naga Chaitanya takes center stage as journalist; set to uncover mind-bending mystery

Dhootha, a supernatural suspense thriller, is gearing up for its Amazon Prime release, signifying Naga Chaitanya's first venture into the world of OTT platforms.

Naga Chaitanya is all set to enter the world of online streaming with the much-awaited series 'Dhootha,' a captivating supernatural suspense thriller. To celebrate his birthday on November 23, the trailer for the series was revealed, offering a sneak peek into the mysterious storyline.

In this upcoming Prime Video Original, 'Dhootha,' Naga Chaitanya plays the lead role of Sagar, a determined journalist whose life takes an exciting turn as he investigates hidden secrets behind newspapers predicting future tragedies. Faced with the urgency of proving his innocence in a murder case, Chay races against time, navigating a maze of dark revelations.

The series features a talented ensemble cast, including Parvathy Thiruvothu, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Prachi Desai, alongside Naga Chaitanya. 'Dhootha' unfolds over eight episodes and will be available globally in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, premiering on December 1.

Directed by Vikram K Kumar and produced by Sharrath Marar under NorthStar Entertainment Pvt Ltd, 'Dhootha' marks a significant milestone as Naga Chaitanya's debut in the digital streaming world. The story combines suspense and supernatural elements, immersing the audience in a gripping drama intertwined with the mysteries of death that loom over Sagar's family.

With its release just around the corner, 'Dhootha' promises an intense and thrilling viewing experience, making it a highly anticipated addition to Prime Video's collection of Telugu Originals. As we approach December 1, audiences worldwide can get ready for an exciting journey into the unknown and unexplained.

