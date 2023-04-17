Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Dhoomam first look OUT now: Witness Fahadh Faasil, Aparna Balamurali's fierce glimpses in actioner-thriller

    After giving massy iconic hit films like KGF: Chapter 2 and Kantara, the noted banner Hombale films awaited biggie, and magnum opus actioner-thriller film Dhoomam's first look is out now. Read on to know more deets.

    First Published Apr 17, 2023, 12:13 PM IST

    With two acclaimed and massy actioner-entertainer hit films like KGF: Chapter 2 and Kantara, Hombale films ruled the hearts of audiences and the box office windows across the globe last year. Having set a distinct benchmark in the industry with these mega-blockbusters, the production house is coming up with yet another one.

    Dhoomam starring Fahadh Faasil and national award winner Aparna Balamurali. Ever since the film, Dhoomam, got officially confirmed and finally announced with a mahurat shot, it has left the fans and ardent South cinema lovers constantly talking about it and to hype the ever-rising anticipation, today, Hombale Films has released the first look official poster of Dhoomam. The fans' excitement and anticipation level to see this actioner-extravaganza thriller film on screens has only multiplied manifolds now.

    While sharing the first look poster of Dhoomam, Hombale Films shared the highly gritty and compelling first look featuring the leads Fahadh Faasil and Aparna Balamurali. They further jotted down the caption on their official Twitter handle that clearly read, "There is no smoke without fire. Here is the first spark. Presenting #Dhoomam First Look  #DhoomamFirstLook."

    Made under the direction of nuanced filmmaker Pawan Kumar, Dhoomam marks the second announcement from Hombale Films into the Malayalam Film Industry after the grand announcement of Tyson earlier. Dhoomam, a thriller, will be released in 4 languages Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu.

    Fahadh Faasil and Aparna Balamurali starrer actioner-thriller film, Dhoomam, is touted to be a pan-Indian actioner-thriller drama movie bound to give ardent cinema fanatics and lovers an edge-of-the-seat experience. Apart from Dhoomam, Hombale Films is looking ahead with Pan India films like 'Salaar', which is getting claimed as the film of the year, and Yuva.

    Last Updated Apr 17, 2023, 12:27 PM IST
