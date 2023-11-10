Happy Dhanteras 2023 Wishes: Greetings, messages, Facebook/WhatsApp quotes and status to share

Dhanteras 2023: Dhanteras marks the start of Diwali, celebrated on November 10. It's a time to seek wealth and prosperity, with wishes and messages for loved ones

Dhanteras marks the commencement of the grand Diwali celebrations. Diwali, often referred to as the "Festival of Lights," is an eagerly awaited festival, and this year, it will be observed on November 12. Dhanteras, however, is celebrated on the thirteenth lunar day of the Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik. In 2023, Dhanteras falls on November 10. It is considered the most propitious day to invest in gold, silver, and other valuable assets, and to welcome Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera into our homes. Houses are adorned with lights, vibrant colors, and an atmosphere of joy permeates the hearts of everyone.

On Dhanteras, people venerate Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera, seeking their blessings for increased wealth and prosperity in their lives. As we prepare to celebrate this auspicious day, here is a collection of wishes and quotes related to wealth and prosperity that you can share with your loved ones to let them know you're thinking of them:

"May Goddess Lakshmi shower her blessings upon you and fill your life with prosperity and abundance. Happy Dhanteras!" "On this Dhanteras, may your investments grow and your wealth multiply. Wishing you a prosperous and happy life!" "May the divine blessings of Lord Kubera and Goddess Lakshmi enrich your life with wealth, happiness, and success. Happy Dhanteras!" "As you light the lamps of joy on Dhanteras, may the glow of your wealth and prosperity brighten your life. Happy Dhanteras!" "May this Dhanteras bring in the fortune you've been waiting for, and may your dreams turn into reality. Happy Dhanteras!" "Dhanteras is the day to celebrate the precious bonds of family and friends. May your life be filled with love, laughter, and prosperity. Happy Dhanteras!" "Wishing you a Dhanteras filled with the warmth of love and the light of joy. May your wealth grow and your troubles diminish." "On this auspicious day, may your home be filled with happiness and your pockets with gold. Happy Dhanteras!" "May the divine light of Dhanteras dispel the darkness of ignorance and bring forth knowledge, wealth, and prosperity. Happy Dhanteras!" "As you worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera, may you be blessed with an abundance of wealth and good fortune. Happy Dhanteras!" "On Dhanteras, may your life be as luminous as the glowing diyas, and may you attain all the success and wealth you desire. Happy Dhanteras!" "Wishing you a Dhanteras that shines as bright as your smile, and may your life be filled with endless opportunities and prosperity." "May this Dhanteras bring an opulent year ahead, and may you achieve all your financial goals. Happy Dhanteras!" "On this Dhanteras, may you find the key to unlock the doors of prosperity and success. Wishing you a wealthy and joyful life." "As we celebrate the festival of Dhanteras, may you be blessed with the treasures of health, happiness, and wealth. Happy Dhanteras!"

Share these heartfelt wishes and messages with your dear ones to convey your warmest regards on Dhanteras and to join in the celebration of wealth and prosperity.

