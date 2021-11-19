Dhamaka star Kartik Aaryan visits Siddhivinayak Temple with family to express gratitude

Kartik Aaryan has been lauded for his career-best performance in Dhamaka, actor visits Siddhivinayak Temple with family; take a look

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is on cloud nine with outstanding reviews for his latest film Dhamaka. Film critics are calling Dhamaka a one-man show because of his performance as a TV news anchor. With Dhamaka, Kartik has proven that he is not just a monologue giving actor or but an upcoming talented star in Bollywood

After reading the early amazing Twitter reviews for the film, Kartik Aaryan felt blessed and went to Siddhivinayak Temple to express gratitude along with his family. Social media users have been lauded Kartik for his career-best performance in Dhamaka.

Many gave a big thumbs up to Kartik Aaryan for his excellent performance as a journalist, many calling it his career-best. Morning the actor was spotted outside Siddhivinayak Temple.

Taking to his Instagram, Kartik shares, "Aaj kaan mein sirf Thank You bola !!❤️

Ganpati bappa Moriya 🙏🏻

Feeling blessed with all the love coming from the industry ❤️

Can’t wait for the fans to watch it!! 🙏🏻"

Dhamaka has indeed shown Kartik 2.0 on screen, where he has enthralled the critics with his brand new avatar.

Talking about the movie Dhamaka the filmmaker Ram Madhvani did a good job. Dhamaka is a remake of the South Korean drama, The Terror Live – A Bloody, where a TV news anchor plays an essential role in engaging the bomber and the channel's high TRP ratings. Amruta Subhash, who plays Arjun Pathak's (Kartik) boss (Ankita) has also delivered effortless acting and did justice to her character as a TV news channel producer. The movie is currently streaming on Netflix. Asianet Newsable gave 3 out of 5 stars to Dhamaka.