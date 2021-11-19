  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Dhamaka star Kartik Aaryan visits Siddhivinayak Temple with family to express gratitude

    Kartik Aaryan has been lauded for his career-best performance in Dhamaka, actor visits Siddhivinayak Temple with family; take a look

    Dhamaka star Kartik Aaryan visits Siddhivinayak Temple with family to express gratitude RCB
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Nov 19, 2021, 5:55 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is on cloud nine with outstanding reviews for his latest film Dhamaka. Film critics are calling Dhamaka a one-man show because of his performance as a TV news anchor. With Dhamaka, Kartik has proven that he is not just a monologue giving actor or but an upcoming talented star in Bollywood 

    After reading the early amazing Twitter reviews for the film, Kartik Aaryan felt blessed and went to Siddhivinayak Temple to express gratitude along with his family. Social media users have been lauded Kartik for his career-best performance in Dhamaka. 

    Many gave a big thumbs up to Kartik Aaryan for his excellent performance as a journalist, many calling it his career-best. Morning the actor was spotted outside Siddhivinayak Temple.

    Also Read: Dhamaka movie review: Kartik Aaryan shows how MEDIA business works; actor's mindblowing performance

    Taking to his Instagram, Kartik shares, "Aaj kaan mein sirf Thank You bola !!❤️
    Ganpati bappa Moriya 🙏🏻
    Feeling blessed with all the love coming from the industry ❤️
    Can’t wait for the fans to watch it!! 🙏🏻"

    Dhamaka has indeed shown Kartik 2.0 on screen, where he has enthralled the critics with his brand new avatar.

    Talking about the movie Dhamaka the filmmaker Ram Madhvani did a good job. Dhamaka is a remake of the South Korean drama, The Terror Live – A Bloody, where a TV news anchor plays an essential role in engaging the bomber and the channel's high TRP ratings. Amruta Subhash, who plays Arjun Pathak's (Kartik) boss (Ankita) has also delivered effortless acting and did justice to her character as a TV news channel producer. The movie is currently streaming on Netflix. Asianet Newsable gave 3 out of 5 stars to Dhamaka.

    Last Updated Nov 19, 2021, 5:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sophia Urista pees on a fan face during the concert; later apologises here is what happened drb

    Sophia Urista pees on a fan’s face during the concert; later apologises. Here is what happened

    Dhamaka movie review: Kartik Aaryan shows how MEDIA business works; actors mindblowing performance must watch RCB

    Dhamaka movie review: Kartik Aaryan shows how MEDIA business works; actor's mindblowing performance

    Antim The Final Truth new song: Salman Khan drops teaser of Koi Toh Aaega SCJ

    Antim: The Final Truth new song: Salman Khan drops teaser of Koi Toh Aaega

    Bunty Aur Babli 2 Review: Watch the film with a pill, if you must! drb

    Bunty Aur Babli 2 Review: Watch the film with a pill, if you must!

    Neha Kakkar opens up about her pregnancy rumours, gives Rohanpreet Singh tight hug [WATCH] SCJ

    Neha Kakkar opens up about her pregnancy rumours, gives Rohanpreet Singh tight hug [WATCH]

    Recent Stories

    India Covishield and Covaxin get recognition in 110 countries-dnm

    India's Covishield and Covaxin get recognition in 110 countries

    When Sushmita Sen was scared of Aishwarya Rai, she was planning to quit Miss India pageant in 1994; read this RCB

    When Sushmita Sen was scared of Aishwarya Rai, she was planning to quit Miss India pageant in 1994; read this

    Sophia Urista pees on a fan face during the concert; later apologises here is what happened drb

    Sophia Urista pees on a fan’s face during the concert; later apologises. Here is what happened

    Wipro Check out eligibility criteria posts how to apply and more gcw

    Want to work in Wipro? Check out eligibility criteria, posts, how to apply and more

    5 yoga poses to try to keep yourself warm during winter gcw

    Want to keep yourself warm during winter? Try these 5 poses you must do

    Recent Videos

    AB de Villiers retires from cricket: A look at his great IPL records (WATCH)-ayh

    AB de Villiers retires from cricket: A look at his great IPL records (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Farmer leaders welcome PM Modi's decision on repealing farm laws, 'govt woke up after a year'-ycb

    Farmer leaders welcome PM Modi's decision on repealing farm laws, 'govt woke up after a year'

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: What compelled Amrinder Singh to move to ATK Mohun Bagan despite winning title with Mumbai City? (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: What compelled Amrinder Singh to move to ATK Mohun Bagan despite winning title with Mumbai City?

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: Ivan Vukomanovic speaks ahead of Kerala Blasters' clash against ATK Mohun Bagan (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Ivan Vukomanovic speaks ahead of Kerala Blasters' clash against ATK Mohun Bagan (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead of ATK Mohun Bagan's opening clash vs Kerala Blasters (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead of ATK Mohun Bagan's opening clash vs Kerala Blasters (WATCH)

    Video Icon