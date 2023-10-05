Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Dhak Dhak: Taapsee Pannu's missing social media posts spark questions of discontent with promotion plan; READ

    Questions surround Taapsee Pannu's connection to 'Dhak Dhak' as social media alterations unfold. The film is produced by 'Outside Films' and features Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi.

    Dhak Dhak: Taapsee Pannu's missing social media posts spark questions of discontent with promotion plan; READ SHG EAI
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 5, 2023, 12:32 PM IST

    Taapsee Pannu, in partnership with Pranjal Khandhdiya, established Outsiders Films with a vision to craft meaningful and entertaining content. The inaugural production under this banner, 'Blurr,' featured Taapsee as the lead. Their upcoming release, 'Dhak Dhak,' is scheduled for October 13th, a collaboration with Viacom18 Studios. Recently, questions have arisen about Taapsee Pannu's association with 'Dhak Dhak.' Taapsee has been actively engaged in promoting the film across her social media platforms since its inception. However, it has come to our attention that she has removed posts related to the movie from her social media accounts. This has raised concerns about potential dissatisfaction with the film's promotional strategy.

    Given that the movie's release is just a week away, the absence of a trailer and teaser has intensified these concerns, suggesting a shortfall in promotional efforts. Reports suggest that Taapsee may not be content with the current promotional plan and is disheartened that a passion project like 'Dhak Dhak' is not receiving the level of promotion she believes it deserves.

     

    It's noteworthy that 'Dhak Dhak' was produced with a substantial budget and boasts an impressive ensemble cast, featuring acclaimed actors such as Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi. The film's fate and its promotional strategy remain subjects of keen interest, with fans eagerly awaiting further developments. Stay tuned for the latest updates on this intriguing situation.

    ALSO READ: The Archies: Khushi Kapoor reflects on how she bonded with Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and other co-stars

    Last Updated Oct 5, 2023, 12:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Neena Gupta denied access to airport's reserved lounge, "I need to work hard"

    Neena Gupta denied access to airport's reserved lounge, "I need to work hard"

    The Archies: Khushi Kapoor reflects on how she bonded with Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and other co-stars ATG

    The Archies: Khushi Kapoor reflects on how she bonded with Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and other co-stars

    Suhana Khan terms parents Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan as 'biggest source of guidance' RKK

    Suhana Khan terms parents Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan as 'biggest source of guidance' 

    Border 2: Sunny Deol, Ayushmann Khurrana to collaborate in sequel to epic war drama? Here's what we know SHG EAI

    Border 2: Sunny Deol, Ayushmann Khurrana to collaborate in sequel to epic war drama? Here's what we know

    Aishwarya Rai stuns at red carpet; takes stand against street harassment in Mumbai ATG

    Aishwarya Rai stuns at red carpet; takes stand against street harassment in Mumbai

    Recent Stories

    Kerala police driver commits suicide citing withholding of salary increment; probe begins anr

    Kerala police driver commits suicide citing withholding of salary increment; probe begins

    Neena Gupta denied access to airport's reserved lounge, "I need to work hard"

    Neena Gupta denied access to airport's reserved lounge, "I need to work hard"

    Kerala: Train passengers in trouble due to rescheduling of train timings rkn

    Kerala: Train passengers in trouble due to rescheduling of train timings

    The Archies: Khushi Kapoor reflects on how she bonded with Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and other co-stars ATG

    The Archies: Khushi Kapoor reflects on how she bonded with Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and other co-stars

    Suhana Khan terms parents Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan as 'biggest source of guidance' RKK

    Suhana Khan terms parents Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan as 'biggest source of guidance' 

    Recent Videos

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon