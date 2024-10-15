Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Devara Part 1' OTT release: Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan starrer to release on Netflix; check date here

    Devara Part 1, starring Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan, released on September 27, 2024, received mixed reviews for its visuals but lacked a compelling storyline. Despite this, it became a massive box office hit, collecting over Rs 400 crore. Now, it is set for its OTT release on Netflix in November 2024

    Devara Part 1' OTT release: Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan starrer to release on Netflix; check date here ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Oct 15, 2024, 4:21 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 15, 2024, 4:21 PM IST

    Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan's film Devara Part 1 hit theaters on September 27, 2024, receiving mixed reviews. While audiences praised the stunning visuals, many felt the storyline lacked depth. Now, the film is gearing up for its OTT release. Reports suggest Devara Part 1 will debut on Netflix on November 8, 2024, in multiple languages, though the platform has yet to officially confirm this on social media. Despite the mixed feedback, the film, directed and written by Koratala Siva, has been a huge box office success, reportedly crossing the Rs 400 crore mark worldwide. Apart from Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan, the movie also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Prakash Raj, and Meka Srikanth in significant roles. It was produced by NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts.

    One of Jr NTR’s most anticipated films, Devara Part 1, despite its box office triumph, failed to leave a lasting impression on many viewers. Reflecting on the reception, Jr NTR shared in an interview that he believes people have become more critical of films nowadays. He expressed that viewers often find it hard to enjoy a movie with innocence, as they did before. He noted how his children watch films purely for enjoyment, without overthinking or analyzing every detail.

    Jr NTR mentioned that he often wonders why audiences no longer maintain that same innocence when watching films. According to him, modern viewers tend to judge and overanalyze movies, and he speculated that this may be a result of their increased exposure to cinema.

    Looking ahead, Jr NTR is eagerly anticipating his next film, War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film, also featuring Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani, is currently in production and slated for an August 14, 2025 release. Although details about the plot are still under wraps, War 2 is being produced by Yash Raj FilmsJr NTR and Saif Ali Khan's film Devara Part 1 hit theaters on September 27, 2024, receiving mixed reviews. While audiences praised the stunning visuals, many felt the storyline lacked depth. Now, the film is gearing up for its OTT release. Reports suggest Devara Part 1 will debut on Netflix on November 8, 2024, in multiple languages, though the platform has yet to officially confirm this on social media. Despite the mixed feedback, the film, directed and written by Koratala Siva, has been a huge box office success, reportedly crossing the Rs 400 crore mark worldwide. Apart from Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan, the movie also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Prakash Raj, and Meka Srikanth in significant roles. It was produced by NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts.

    ALSO READ: Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan divorce rumours: When actress wanted to be like her mother-in-law Jaya

    One of Jr NTR’s most anticipated films, Devara Part 1, despite its box office triumph, failed to leave a lasting impression on many viewers. Reflecting on the reception, Jr NTR shared in an interview that he believes people have become more critical of films nowadays. He expressed that viewers often find it hard to enjoy a movie with innocence, as they did before. He noted how his children watch films purely for enjoyment, without overthinking or analyzing every detail.

    Jr NTR mentioned that he often wonders why audiences no longer maintain that same innocence when watching films. According to him, modern viewers tend to judge and overanalyze movies, and he speculated that this may be a result of their increased exposure to cinema.

    Looking ahead, Jr NTR is eagerly anticipating his next film, War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film, also featuring Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani, is currently in production and slated for an August 14, 2025 release. Although details about the plot are still under wraps, War 2 is being produced by Yash Raj Films.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss 18: Rajat gets into dramatic dispute with co-contestant says, 'Ungli tod dunga..' NTI

    Bigg Boss 18: Rajat gets into dramatic dispute with Vivian Dsena says, 'Ungli tod dunga..'

    Ranbir Kapoor's new look unveiled: Fans guess Dhoom 4 or Animal Park RTM

    Ranbir Kapoor's new look unveiled: Fans guess Dhoom 4 or Animal Park

    Kerala: Actor Jayasurya denies rape allegations, calls himself 'living martyr' after interrogation in TVM dmn

    Kerala: Actor Jayasurya denies rape allegations, calls himself 'living martyr' after interrogation in TVM

    Rashmika Mandanna named cyber safety ambassador following deepfake incident RTM

    Rashmika Mandanna named cyber safety ambassador following deepfake incident

    Bigg Boss 18: Arfeen Khan shares his journey as Hrithik Roshan's mind coach- Here's what he revealed NTI

    Bigg Boss 18: Arfeen Khan shares his journey as Hrithik Roshan’s mind coach—Here’s what he revealed

    Recent Stories

    Bigg Boss 18: Rajat gets into dramatic dispute with co-contestant says, 'Ungli tod dunga..' NTI

    Bigg Boss 18: Rajat gets into dramatic dispute with Vivian Dsena says, 'Ungli tod dunga..'

    PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test: Babar Azam trolled on birthday as Kamran Ghulam slams century on debut; memes explode snt

    PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test: Babar Azam trolled on birthday as Kamran Ghulam slams century on debut; memes explode

    Jeera ginger tea: 5 amazing health benefits dmn

    Jeera ginger tea: 5 amazing health benefits

    Tips and tricks for smooth and silky hair vkp

    Tips and tricks for smooth, silky hair

    Can Dengue fever be cured with Goat milk Read this vkp

    Can Dengue fever be cured with Goat milk? Read this

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon