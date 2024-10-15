'Devara Part 1' OTT release: Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan starrer to release on Netflix; check date here

Devara Part 1, starring Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan, released on September 27, 2024, received mixed reviews for its visuals but lacked a compelling storyline. Despite this, it became a massive box office hit, collecting over Rs 400 crore. Now, it is set for its OTT release on Netflix in November 2024

Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan's film Devara Part 1 hit theaters on September 27, 2024, receiving mixed reviews. While audiences praised the stunning visuals, many felt the storyline lacked depth. Now, the film is gearing up for its OTT release. Reports suggest Devara Part 1 will debut on Netflix on November 8, 2024, in multiple languages, though the platform has yet to officially confirm this on social media. Despite the mixed feedback, the film, directed and written by Koratala Siva, has been a huge box office success, reportedly crossing the Rs 400 crore mark worldwide. Apart from Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan, the movie also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Prakash Raj, and Meka Srikanth in significant roles. It was produced by NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts.

One of Jr NTR’s most anticipated films, Devara Part 1, despite its box office triumph, failed to leave a lasting impression on many viewers. Reflecting on the reception, Jr NTR shared in an interview that he believes people have become more critical of films nowadays. He expressed that viewers often find it hard to enjoy a movie with innocence, as they did before. He noted how his children watch films purely for enjoyment, without overthinking or analyzing every detail.

Jr NTR mentioned that he often wonders why audiences no longer maintain that same innocence when watching films. According to him, modern viewers tend to judge and overanalyze movies, and he speculated that this may be a result of their increased exposure to cinema.

Looking ahead, Jr NTR is eagerly anticipating his next film, War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film, also featuring Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani, is currently in production and slated for an August 14, 2025 release. Although details about the plot are still under wraps, War 2 is being produced by Yash Raj Films

