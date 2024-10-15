Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan divorce rumours: When actress wanted to be like her mother-in-law Jaya

    Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are now dominating news headlines owing to breakup reports. A flashback video of the actress speaking about Jaya Bachchan has gone viral.

    First Published Oct 15, 2024, 3:22 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 15, 2024, 3:22 PM IST

    Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan sealed the knot in 2007. The performers learnt to like one other as they worked on several projects together. Their friendship began on the sets of Dhai Akshar Prem Ke and eventually developed into love.
     

    They have made films such as Kuch Na Kaho, Guru, Raavan, etc. Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have been blissfully married since 2007. They also have a daughter, Aaradhya, born in 2011. There have been reports that Abhishek and Aishwarya's relationship is in jeopardy.

    Recent headlines have focused on Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's marriage, which is said to have hit rock bottom. There are several rumours about the Bachchan family and their relationship with Aishwarya Rai.

    Besides movies, Abhishek also ventured into sports and is the proud owner of Pro Kabaddi League franchise team Jaipur Pink Panthers.

    However, no one has commented on the rumours. Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have chosen a respectful approach, ignoring the allegations. Amidst all of the commotion, an old video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan discussing her desire to be like her mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan has gone viral.

    In the interview, Aishwarya Rai discussed the image she desires for herself. She stated that she would not save her picture with her close. She refuses to do it even if she is not working.

    According to the actress, "Certain things must be kept private for the man you love, the family you go to as a daughter-in-law, and lastly, as a mother." She said she would be mortified if her family was embarrassed by what she did on TV.  

    The actress added, "My stardom will last another 10 years, but my family life will last for the rest of my life. I want to be a Hema Malini or a Jaya Bachchan and be remembered like that."

    Aishwarya recently visited Paris Fashion Week. The diva looked lovely in her stylish attire. Fans noticed she was showing off her wedding band at the event, which went viral in entertainment news. It was viewed as Aishwarya's discreet manner of ending all rumours about her split from Abhishek Bachchan.

