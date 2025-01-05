'Deva' teaser OUT: Shahid Kapoor oozes charisma in intense action sequence [WATCH]

Deva, starring Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde, is an action-packed thriller set to hit theaters on THIS date. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, the film’s teaser reveals Shahid in a fierce, intense avatar with thrilling stunts

Deva teaser OUT: Shahid Kapoor oozes charisma in intense action sequence [WATCH]
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 5, 2025, 2:48 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 5, 2025, 2:48 PM IST

Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde’s upcoming action-packed film Deva is gearing up for a theatrical release in a few weeks, sparking immense anticipation. Following the release of captivating posters, the filmmakers have now unveiled the teaser, offering a thrilling glimpse into the chaotic world of Deva. Packed with high-energy action, stunning dance sequences, and a compelling storyline, the teaser has left audiences intrigued and excited.

The 52-second teaser begins with Shahid Kapoor showcasing his impressive dance moves to catchy beats. It then transitions into high-energy sequences featuring Shahid chasing villains and engaging in intense fights. As the teaser unfolds, his dance moves become increasingly energetic and aggressive. The teaser captures Shahid's fierce persona, featuring breathtaking stunts and raw, unfiltered action that promises an adrenaline-fueled cinematic experience. From high-speed chases to explosive fight scenes, the teaser highlights Shahid's unwavering dedication to the role.

Adding a nostalgic layer to the film, Deva pays homage to Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic legacy, with Shahid Kapoor infusing that timeless aura into a modern and dynamic character.

ALSO READ: Raveena Tandon wanted to MARRY Govinda? Here's what his wife Sunita Ahuja REVEALED

In his announcement about the teaser release, Shahid Kapoor expressed excitement, describing the day as significant and urging fans to watch the teaser. His brother, Ishaan Khatter, reacted enthusiastically with fire emojis, while Rakul Preet Singh commented that it was “insanely good.” Social media users also shared their admiration, with one mentioning it gave them "goosebumps" and another predicting the film would be a "blockbuster in the making."

In Deva, Shahid Kapoor plays a brilliant yet defiant police officer, while Pooja Hegde portrays a journalist. The film also features Kubbra Sait and Pavail Gulati in prominent roles. Directed by renowned Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, Deva promises to be a gripping and explosive action thriller, slated for release on January 31, 2025.

