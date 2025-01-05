Raveena Tandon wanted to MARRY Govinda? Here's what his wife Sunita Ahuja REVEALED

Sunita Ahuja, Govinda's wife, recently shared intriguing anecdotes about the actor’s rapport with co-star Raveena Tandon and her experiences managing family life during his demanding career. She also reflected on their close bond with his co-stars and their children Tina and Yashvardhan’s journey into Bollywood

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 5, 2025, 11:52 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 5, 2025, 11:52 AM IST

Sunita Ahuja recently shared insights about Govinda's bond with his co-star Raveena Tandon. Speaking to Hindi Rush, she revealed that Raveena often remarked that she might have married Govinda had they met earlier. Sunita humorously responded by saying Raveena would realize the reality of marriage if she took him

article_image2

Sunita also spoke about her camaraderie with Govinda's co-stars, including Shilpa Shetty and Manisha Koirala. She mentioned that they often spent time together, enjoying meals and relaxing after film shoots, highlighting the friendly atmosphere they shared during those days

article_image3

Sunita recalled how she managed their home and children during Govinda's hectic filming schedules. She traveled with him for outdoor shoots whenever possible but mostly focused on raising their daughter Tina with the support of her mother-in-law while Govinda worked tirelessly

article_image4

Govinda and Sunita, married since 1987, have two children—Tina and Yashvardhan Ahuja. Tina debuted in Bollywood with Second Hand Husband (2015) and later featured in music videos. Yashvardhan is set to debut in a unique love story directed by Sai Rajesh, marking his entry into acting

