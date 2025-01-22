'Deva': Shahid Kapoor shares another intense photo ahead of film release [PHOTOS]

Shahid Kapoor has created a buzz among fans by sharing a new photo from his upcoming film Deva, adding to the anticipation for the project. The image showcases the actor in a rugged and intense look, hinting at his powerful role in the film. Set to release on January 31, Deva also stars Pooja Hegde in the lead role.

The actor posted a still on his Instagram where he appears to be beating a goon, seemingly a scene from the movie. Fans expressed their excitement in the comments, with one remarking that the film promises "mass entertainment," while another anticipated chaos in theaters on the release date.

Reports have emerged suggesting that the team behind Deva has taken extraordinary measures to prevent leaks, given that it is a thriller centered around a murder mystery. To maintain the suspense, director Rosshan Andrrews, Shahid, and the film's key stakeholders devised a strategy of shooting three different climax sequences. Each version reveals a different character as the killer, with only top-tier members of the production team knowing which ending will be used in the final cut.

The film’s trailer opens with a scene depicting an empty function hall, accompanied by Shahid's voice-over discussing a deadly mission. It then transitions to him portraying an angry and rebellious cop, confronting goons in a series of high-octane action scenes. His character, at one point, refers to himself as a mafia figure, further elevating the intrigue. The video combines emotional intensity, gripping action, and thrilling chases, promising a cinematic experience that will captivate audiences.

Directed by renowned Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Roy Kapur Films, Deva features Shahid Kapoor as a defiant cop and Pooja Hegde as a journalist. The film also stars Kubbra Sait and Pavail Gulati in pivotal roles, with all the actors expected to present their characters in unique and unprecedented ways.

