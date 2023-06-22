Deepika Padukone was seen practicing Uttana Shishosana on an Instagram post: Know the benefits of the asana

Many Bollywood celebrities posted on social media on the occasion of International Yoga Day 2023, one of them being Deepika Padukone. She made an engaging post on Instagram to promote awareness regarding yoga. – By Mahasweta Sarkar

International Yoga Day 2023 saw many Bollywood celebrities, including Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Siddharth Malhotra, and even Neha Sharma, make special posts on social media to inspire their fans to practice yoga regularly and follow a healthy lifestyle. The ‘Pathaan’ actress, Deepika Padukone also made a special post on Instagram. She was seen nailing the Uttana Shishosana Pose. This particular yogasana has a lot of health benefits.

Here are some of the benefits of practicing Uttana Shishosana regularly:

Reduces Anxiety

It has a calming effect on the nervous system. This leads to soothing of the mind, reduction of stress, and it promotes a sense of relaxation.

Betters Digestion

The asana puts a gentle pressure on the abdomen which helps stimulate digestion and improves circulation in the abdominal area. Thus, it relieves bloating and discomfort in the digestive system.

Relieves Fatigue and Restlessness

This asana helps to completely rejuvenate the body and mind, gives you a refreshing feeling, and energizes you by relieving your body from fatigue and restlessness.

Stretches The Spine

It releases any kind of tension that has been lurking around the spine area as it stretches the spine completely. The asana will also help you improve flexibility and strength.

Stimulates A Mind-Body Connection

The asana encourages awareness and connection between the breath, body, and mind. It promotes a sense of grounding and centeredness which is good for the soul.

Here is Deepika’s post:

Uttana Shishosana is also called the Extended Puppy Pose. Deepika in order to engage with her fans, wrote in her post’s caption, “How many of you know what this asana is called?” To which many replied ‘Puppy Pose’, one of whom was also Bollywood star, Alia Bhat.

