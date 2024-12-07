Deepika Padukone takes break from motherly duties; dances her heart out at Diljit Dosanjh's concert |WATCH

Deepika Padukone recently took a delightful break from her mommy duties. The actress was seen enjoying Diljit Dosanjh's concert in Bangalore, radiating post-pregnancy glow. Videos of her dancing with joy have since gone viral

Deepika Padukone takes break from motherly duties; dances heart out at Diljit Dosanjh's concert WATCH ATG
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 7, 2024, 1:18 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 7, 2024, 1:18 AM IST

Deepika Padukone, who has been devotedly caring for her baby girl, Dua Padukone Singh, recently took a brief break from her motherly responsibilities. Ever since Dua's arrival, Deepika’s life has revolved around her little one. However, she was spotted enjoying herself at Diljit Dosanjh's concert in Bangalore, radiating her signature charm and post-pregnancy glow.

Dancing with Joy at the Concert

Deepika attended Diljit Dosanjh’s concert in Bangalore, and videos of her dancing enthusiastically have been circulating online. Dressed comfortably in a white top and jeans, she looked radiant as she grooved to the music. She was even seen doing the Bhangra while Diljit performed, showcasing her love for the lively Punjabi beats.

Introducing Dua Padukone Singh to the World

On November 1, 2024, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh introduced their daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, to their fans through a heartfelt social media post. The couple shared a photo featuring their daughter’s tiny feet adorned in a red anarkali, mirroring Deepika’s traditional attire. In the post, they revealed their baby girl’s name and shared their joy with the world.

The Meaning Behind the Name ‘Dua’

While Deepika is Konkani and Ranveer is Sindhi, the couple chose the Arabic name, Dua, for their daughter. The name has multiple beautiful meanings. In Arabic, Dua signifies prayer and carries a deep spiritual connotation, referring to the act of seeking blessings from God. The name also has Albanian origins, where it translates to 'love,' embodying warmth and tranquility.



The Reason Behind Naming Her Dua

Deepika and Ranveer, who tied the knot in November 2018 after years of secret engagement, shared that their daughter’s name holds special significance. They view her as the answer to their prayers. In a heartfelt caption accompanying the announcement, the couple expressed their gratitude and explained their choice, saying their hearts are filled with love and thankfulness. Fans eagerly await more glimpses of Deepika's joyful moments, including her time at Diljit Dosanjh's electrifying concert.

