Devara: Janhvi Kapoor speaks in Telugu, talks about Jr NTR, Sridevi and more (WATCH)

Janhvi Kapoor posted a video in which she delivered a special greeting to Jr NTR fans before Devara's release. The actress wore a traditional half-saree, took a few moments out of the promotional cycle to thank fans for their support, and expressed her delight in making her Telugu film debut.

Janhvi Kapoor posted a video in which she delivered a special greeting to Jr NTR fans before Devara's release. The actress wore a traditional half-saree, took a few moments out of the promotional cycle to thank fans for their support, and expressed her delight at making her Telugu film business debut.

Janhvi Kapoor, who previously won the internet with her flawless Tamil, has now revealed that she also speaks Telugu well. The actress resorted to Instagram to send a special greeting to Jr. NTR admirers in Telugu. The actress wore a traditional half-saree and took a few moments out of the promotional cycle to thank fans for their support and express her joy at making her Telugu film business debut.

Also Read: PM Modi greets Hanumankind with 'Jai Hanuman', hugs Aditya Gadhvi at stage (WATCH)

In the video, Janhvi thanked her admirers, Jr NTR fans, and those who call her 'Jaanu pappa' for their love and support as she made her Telugu cinema debut with Devara. “It makes me very happy to see you all showering love for me. I know how important my mother (Sridevi) is to all of you. Even you all were quite important to my mom and me. I will work very hard to make you all very proud and Devara is my first step,” she said.

Several of the actress's friends and admirers left comments showering her with affection. “”Beautyyyyyyyyy,” Sanya Malhotra wrote. “HER TELUGU IS THE BESTTT!!!” a second fan wrote. “Jaanuuu Raja…..sooo proud of you❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” a third user wrote. “So cute of you when you are speaking in telugu janhvi and this film devara will bring a huge success to you in Telugu film industry and it will make you the queen of South Indian cinema like your mom sridevi garu we are eagerly waiting for the film wish you all the success princess,” a fan added.

Also Read: Jayam Ravi-Aarti divorce: Tamil actor demands custody of sons

Janhvi will play an important part in Devara: Part 1, her first Telugu film. The film, which also stars Jr. NTR and Saif Ali Khan, will be released on September 27.

Latest Videos