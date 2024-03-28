Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Deepika Padukone shares cryptic post on success during pregnancy, 'Choose between success and burnout'

    Deepika Padukone took to social media to share a cryptic note on success and balance amidst her pregnancy, offering insight into her mindset as she prepares for motherhood.

    Deepika Padukone shares cryptic post on success during pregnancy, 'Choose between success and burnout'
    Deepika Padukone who is soon to embrace the journey of motherhood recently took to her Instagram stories to share a thought-provoking message about success and its relationship with personal well-being. The cryptic quote she shared encourages individuals to redefine success and consider how their actions can positively impact future generations, particularly women, by alleviating the pressure to choose between success and burnout.

    Deepika Padukone shares cryptic post on success during pregnancy, 'Choose between success and burnout' NIR

    This poignant reflection from Deepika arrives amidst her journey towards motherhood with her actor-husband Ranveer Singh. The couple, who have been married for over five years, announced their pregnancy in February 2024 through a heartwarming poster adorned with children's clothes, toys, and balloons, indicating the September 2024 arrival of their first child.

    The timing of Deepika's post is notable, as it aligns with her previous statements expressing her desire to start a family with Ranveer. In an interview, she affirmed their shared excitement for parenthood, reflecting their deep love for children and anticipation for the future.

    Professional front

    Deepika Padukone has an exciting lineup of projects awaiting her. She is set to star opposite Prabhas in 'Kalki 2989 AD', a highly anticipated film featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan in pivotal roles slated for release in May this year. Additionally, she will collaborate with Amitabh Bachchan in the Hindi remake of 'The Intern'.

