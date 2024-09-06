Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh visited a Church ahead of delivery to seek blessings? Here's what we know

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are soon to become parents, with their first child expected to arrive this month. The couple, who announced their pregnancy earlier this year, recently visited a church in Mumbai to seek blessings as they prepare for this new chapter in their lives

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are set to become parents soon, with their first child expected to arrive later this month. In the days leading up to Deepika’s delivery, the couple reportedly visited a church in Mumbai to seek blessings for their upcoming journey as parents.

According to a report by popular paparazzo account Viral Bhayani, Deepika and Ranveer were spotted at the Mount Mary Church in Mumbai on Friday morning. Although no photographs of the duo from their visit have surfaced, it is believed that the visit was to seek blessings for their child.

This comes just days after Ranveer Singh returned to Mumbai following a shoot at an undisclosed location outside the city. He was seen arriving at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday, September 4. A video that surfaced online showed Ranveer dressed stylishly in a white hoodie and matching pyjamas, layered with a long black coat.

The couple had announced their pregnancy in February of this year. In August, News18 Showsha exclusively revealed that Deepika and Ranveer are expected to welcome their first child on September 28. Sources close to the couple mentioned that the duo is eagerly preparing for this new chapter in their lives and are busy setting up a space for their baby. The source also indicated that if everything goes according to plan, Deepika will deliver at a hospital in South Bombay. Currently, the actress is taking a break from work and enjoying her maternity leave.

It is also reported that Deepika, who last appeared in Kalki 2898 AD, will take a break from her career until March 2025. Once her maternity leave concludes, she is expected to begin filming the sequel to Kalki, which will also feature Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Prabhas.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is set to star in Singham Again, and he is also lined up to play a leading role in the much-anticipated Don 3, which will be directed by Farhan Akhtar and feature Kiara Advani as the lead actress.

