    Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh going through rough patch? DeepVeer fans say 'hope everything is fine'

    Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's recent appearance at the event sparked a rocky patch amid the couple. DeepVeer fans hope things are okay between the rocking power couple in Bollywood.

    First Published Mar 24, 2023, 6:28 PM IST

    Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have always given us #CoupleGoals with their electrifying and sizzling chemistry, both on and off screen! However, everything does not seem to be okay between them of late. And things appeared especially tense and more difficult during the recent Indian Sports Honour 2023 event.

    While #DeepVeer made it to the event looking their gorgeous best, something was off about their body language. The two were not even smiling at each other like they usually do. They were not even talking to each other. Deepika ignored Ranveer when he got his hand forward to hold her and instead held her saree pallu.

    On the red carpet at the fourth edition of the Indian Sports Honours in Mumbai on Thursday, March 23, several Bollywood celebrities made stylish and mesmerizing appearances. Prominent names from the entertainment industry were present to award the heroes of the sporting world. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh also made the glamorous entry on the red carpet.

    In the video shared by a renowned paparazzo account on Instagram, Ranveer Singh is waiting as Deepika Padukone gets out of her car. The couple adjust their clothes and talk to a few people before making their smashing entry on the red carpet. While walking ahead, Ranveer holds his hand to Deepika, but she keeps looking straight and ignores him. Ranveer is standing ahea. A few moments later, this duo poses on the red carpet.

    Several fans were concerned after this video got posted online. A fan commented, "There's something very very wrong in their marriage. The body languages speak volumes." Another commented, "I have been thinking the same... Ranveer is depressed lately because of his films not doing well and deepika is always busy and away for Oscars or fashion brands..deepika should give him importance as he did when she was depressed..I feel sorry for Ranveer really...even his Instagram posts he never posted about her lately..."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Another fan wrote, "There is something bitterly wrong in between for sure plus that jhadu main lagungi kind of saree."

