    Deepika Padukone joins Dwayne Johnson, Michael B Jordan as a presenter at the 95th Oscars ceremony

    It is a proud moment for our Bollywood film industry as the global Bollywood queen and icon, Deepika Padukone, joins the coveted 95th Oscars ceremony as a presenter alongside Dwayne Johnson and Michael B Jordan.

    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Mar 3, 2023, 10:00 AM IST

    The world-renowned superstar and Bollywood queen, Deepika Padukone, has been setting milestones with her global journey, making India proud at every step and putting the country on the global map each time.

    And once again, the actress is all set to represent India at the world's most prestigious international institution for appreciation of talent in the entertainment industry, the Academy Awards, 2023, as she is one of the chosen few from the world who will be presenting an award at the ceremony.

    Deepika joins the likes of Emily Blunt, Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Janelle Monáe, Zoe Saldana, Jennifer Connelly, Riz Ahmed, Melissa McCarthy, and a few others to be part of this honor. The 95th Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 12, 2023.

    Deepika has gone over and beyond in her achievements globally so often now. She is setting new landmarks on many international platforms. The actress represented the country on major global platforms. Deepika was the only Indian on the Cannes Jury. She unveiled the FIFA World Cup trophy. She got signed as the first face of the biggest luxury brand in the world and many more.

    With such professional and personal achievements at an international scale, Deepika has become the representative and face of talent in Indian cinema internationally. We cannot wait to have her make the country proud again on March 12, 2023.

    Besides, Deepika Padukone has won the hearts of audiences and fans globally with her nuanced performance as Dr. Rubina Mohsin in the global Bollywood blockbuster Pathaan, which is becoming an unstoppable force globally. Pathaan also has been garnering accolades and love from Indian fans and netizens ever since its release.

    Last Updated Mar 3, 2023, 10:00 AM IST
