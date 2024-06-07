Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Cristiano Ronaldo's heartwarming message: Ahead of Euro 2024, Portugal legend melts fans hearts

    Cristiano Ronaldo has once again captured the hearts of fans worldwide with a heartfelt message ahead of Euro 2024.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 7, 2024, 2:06 AM IST

    Portugal's football icon Cristiano Ronaldo has once again captured the hearts of fans worldwide with a heartfelt message ahead of Euro 2024. The Portuguese legend, known for his exceptional skills on the field and charismatic presence off it, took to social media to express that family comes first.

    Ronaldo's message comes as Portugal prepares for the upcoming Euro 2024, The football superstar has been a key figure in Portugal's national team, leading them to victory in the Euro 2016 and continuing to inspire with his exceptional performances.

    Fans were quick to respond to Ronaldo's message with messages of love and support, expressing their excitement for the tournament and admiration for the football icon. Many praised Ronaldo for his dedication to the sport and his ability to inspire millions around the world.

    As one of the most decorated footballers in history, Ronaldo's impact on the game extends beyond the field. His commitment to excellence and his charitable efforts have made him a role model for athletes worldwide.

    Euro 2024 promises to be an exciting tournament, and fans can expect to see Ronaldo showcase his skills once again as he leads Portugal's quest for glory.

    Stay tuned for more updates on Euro 2024 and Cristiano Ronaldo's journey with the Portuguese national team.

    Also Read: Heartbreak for Sunil Chhetri in farewell game as India vs Kuwait FIFA World Cup Qualifiers clash ends in draw

    Last Updated Jun 7, 2024, 2:10 AM IST
