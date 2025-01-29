Netflix releases trailer of 'India vs Pakistan: Greatest Rivalry' mini series featuring legends (WATCH)

The trailer released by Netflix has further intensified the exhilaration of the fans from both countries, offering a glimpse of the high-stake encounters, unforgettable moments, and emotional roller-coaster rides that defined the rivalry over the years.

The OTT platform Netflix has released a much-anticipated and exhilarating trailer of the rivalry between two neighbouring countries India and Pakistan, with the title Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan. The mini series which will be released officially on February 7 will highlight the cricketing rivalry between India and Pakistan.

India and Pakistan are one of the greatest rivals in the history of cricket, with both teams setting the stage on fire by producing intense and fierce battles and legendary battles, making their encounters some of the most highly sporting events over the last several decades. The matches between India and Pakistan would often attract attention in the cricketing world, thanks to historical and political tensions between two countries since partition in 1947.

The trailer released by Netflix has further intensified the exhilaration of the fans from both countries, offering a glimpse of the high-stake encounters, unforgettable moments, and emotional roller-coaster rides that defined the rivalry over the years. The trailer features the legendary stalwarts like Shoaib Akhtar, Ramiz Raja, Sourav Ganguly, Sunil Gavaskar, Virender Sehwag, and Shikhar Dhawan. These players were much involved in the rivalries between India and Pakistan over the years and they describe what the rivalry means to them as well as the fans.

The cricketing rivalry between India and Pakistan dates back to the early days of Independence, with the first Test series taking place in 1952. There were numerous encounters, on-field arguments between players from two teams, and unforgettable encounters across all formats of the game over the last 70 years. The bilateral series between India and Pakistan in all formats had often grabbed the limelight due to the intensity of the rivalry, high emotions involved, and most importantly, the passion displayed by players from both sides as well as fans.

However, the bilateral series between India and Pakistan have been suspended since 2013 due to political tensions and security concerns. The last time India travelled to Pakistan for the bilateral series was in 2007, where they played a white-ball series before the 2007 T20 World Cup. Thereafter, the Men in Blue never travelled to Pakistan despite the fact that PCB has been convincing the BCCI over the years to send the Indian team to the neighbouring country.

After the bilateral series between two arch-rivals was suspended in 2013, India and Pakistan played only in the global events like the T20 World Cup, Asia Cup, ODI World Cup, and the ICC Champions Trophy. In 2023, Pakistan travelled to India for the first time since 2013 to play in the ODI World Cup. However, Team India is yet to tour Pakistan despite the latter country hosting the Asia Cup. Pakistan is set to host the Champions Trophy this year, scheduled to take place from February 19 to March 9. However, BCCI refused to send Team India to Pakistan due to security concerns and thus, the 50-over tournament will be played in a hybrid model, with the Men in Blue playing all their matches in Dubai.

The last encounter between India and Pakistan was in the group stage of the T20 World Cup 2024, where Men in Blue won the match by six runs at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. The next face off between two arch-rivals will be in the group stage of the Champions Trophy on February 23 at the Dubai International Stadium.

