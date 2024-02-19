BAFTA 2024: Deepika Padukone called 'random girl' by American X user; fans react to uncalled comment; Read on

Deepika Padukone shines at the BAFTA Awards presenting Best Film Not in English Language. Fans laud her stunning Sabyasachi saree look

Bollywood luminary Deepika Padukone graced the recent British Academy Film Awards, widely known as the BAFTAs, where she took on the role of presenter. During the prestigious event, she had the honor of presenting the award for Best Film Not in the English Language to actor Jonathan Glazer for his work in 'The Zone Of Interest'. Deepika's presence at the star-studded affair captivated the hearts of her fans, with numerous pictures and videos of the actress circulating on various social media platforms.

On the red carpet, Deepika turned heads in a stunning golden and silver-hued Sabyasachi saree adorned with shimmering sequins. She complemented her ensemble with a matching blouse featuring strappy sleeves, exuding elegance and grace.

One of Deepika's red carpet photos drew attention from a user who, though unfamiliar with the actress, praised her appearance, stating, 'Idk who she is but girl ate that look. istg if Dua doesn’t serve like this.' However, this comment sparked backlash from Deepika's devoted fanbase, with one fan asserting, 'RANDOM? She’s the biggest it girl of Bollywood,' in response to the user's apparent ignorance.

In light of the backlash, the user issued an apology and commended Deepika's red carpet look, acknowledging, 'Idk I’m sorry 😭 i’m just knowing about her and my goodness she ate that look.'

Shifting focus to Deepika's cinematic endeavors, she recently starred in the aerial action thriller film 'Fighter' alongside Hrithik Roshan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film featured a stellar cast including Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Akshay Oberoi. While the film received a mix of reviews from both critics and audiences alike, Deepika's performance was praised for its intensity and prowess.

Looking ahead, Deepika is set to appear in the sci-fi action thriller film 'Kalki 2898 AD' alongside Prabha and megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film is scheduled to hit theaters on May 9, 2024, promising an exciting cinematic experience for audiences.