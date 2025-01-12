Shrutika Arjun visits Siddhivinayak Temple after Bigg Boss 18 stint, seeks blessings from Ganpati Bappa

Shrutika Arjun, admired for her gameplay and humility on Bigg Boss 18, visited Siddhivinayak Temple post-eviction, seeking blessings from Ganpati Bappa and spreading positivity with her graceful presence.





Shrutika Arjun’s journey on Bigg Boss 18 captivated audiences with her smart gameplay, wit, and humility. Despite being evicted, she managed to win hearts, gaining a massive fan following. Her calm demeanor and genuine nature made her one of the most admired contestants of the season.

Following her eviction, Shrutika was spotted visiting the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. Dressed in an elegant black-and-white saree, she exuded grace and gratitude while seeking blessings from Ganpati Bappa. Her peaceful aura reflected her devotion and positive outlook, marking her first public appearance since leaving the show.

Accompanied by her husband Arjun and son, Shrutika greeted the paparazzi with warmth, even though her eviction had been met with disappointment from fans. Many believed she deserved a spot in the finale. Despite the setback, Shrutika remained focused on spreading positivity and radiating a smile.

During her visit, Shrutika also expressed her support for her close friend, Chum Darang, wishing her the best in the competition. Her visit to the temple underscored the importance of staying grounded, a quality that has made Shrutika even more beloved among her supporters. Fans eagerly await her future endeavors.

