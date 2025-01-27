Coldplay Concert Ahmedabad: Chris Martin sings 'Vande Mataram'; fans go emotional [WATCH]

Coldplay's lead singer Chris Martin surprised fans in Ahmedabad by performing Vande Mataram during their concert on India’s 76th Republic Day

Coldplay Concert Ahmedabad: Chris Martin sings 'Vande Mataram'; fans go emotional [WATCH]
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 27, 2025, 8:23 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 27, 2025, 8:23 AM IST

Chris Martin created a memorable moment during the band’s Ahmedabad concert on Sunday evening by performing the iconic Indian track Vande Mataram. The concert, which was streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar, showcased Martin’s heartfelt gesture as the crowd listened intently. The performance coincided with India’s 76th Republic Day celebrations.

Fans flooded social media with emotional reactions after Disney+ Hotstar shared a video of the performance. One fan expressed their admiration, calling Coldplay 'pure love,' while another described the act as 'unexpected.'

During the show, Martin extended his Republic Day wishes to the audience and acknowledged their efforts in attending the concert. He remarked how beautiful the crowd looked, even addressing those seated in the highest stands of the stadium. Martin expressed gratitude for their presence despite challenges like traffic, hotel arrangements, ticket queues, and other difficulties, emphasizing how much the band appreciated the effort. He thanked fans for allowing them to perform in India and for their warm welcome to the country.

ALSO READ: Kalki 2 Update: Nag Ashwin shares exciting news after Rs 12 billion success of 'Kalki 2898 AD'

The concert also featured Indian singer Jasleen Royal, who performed the National Anthem to mark Republic Day.

Coldplay’s visit to India was part of their globally celebrated Music of the Spheres World Tour. The British band performed two shows in Ahmedabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium and two in Mumbai at Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium. For those unable to attend the live concert in Ahmedabad on January 26, Disney+ Hotstar provided a live-streaming option, ensuring fans across the country could experience the magic.

