Coldplay Concert Ahmedabad: Chris Martin sings 'Vande Mataram'; fans go emotional [WATCH]

Chris Martin created a memorable moment during the band’s Ahmedabad concert on Sunday evening by performing the iconic Indian track Vande Mataram. The concert, which was streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar, showcased Martin’s heartfelt gesture as the crowd listened intently. The performance coincided with India’s 76th Republic Day celebrations.

Fans flooded social media with emotional reactions after Disney+ Hotstar shared a video of the performance. One fan expressed their admiration, calling Coldplay 'pure love,' while another described the act as 'unexpected.'

During the show, Martin extended his Republic Day wishes to the audience and acknowledged their efforts in attending the concert. He remarked how beautiful the crowd looked, even addressing those seated in the highest stands of the stadium. Martin expressed gratitude for their presence despite challenges like traffic, hotel arrangements, ticket queues, and other difficulties, emphasizing how much the band appreciated the effort. He thanked fans for allowing them to perform in India and for their warm welcome to the country.

The concert also featured Indian singer Jasleen Royal, who performed the National Anthem to mark Republic Day.

Coldplay’s visit to India was part of their globally celebrated Music of the Spheres World Tour. The British band performed two shows in Ahmedabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium and two in Mumbai at Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium. For those unable to attend the live concert in Ahmedabad on January 26, Disney+ Hotstar provided a live-streaming option, ensuring fans across the country could experience the magic.

