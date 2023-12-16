Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    CID actress Vaishnavi Dhanraj alleges family abuse in viral video; calls out for help [WATCH]

    TV actress Vaishnavi Dhanraj's distressing video alleging physical abuse by her family has gone viral. Known for her roles in popular shows, she pleads for help, revealing visible bruises

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 16, 2023, 1:08 PM IST

    TV actress Vaishnavi Dhanraj recently made shocking claims of physical abuse by her family, sharing compelling evidence and seeking help in a video that has since gone viral. Known for her roles in popular shows such as 'Bepannah,' 'CID,' and 'Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal,' Dhanraj alleges that she has been a victim of violence inflicted by her own family members.

    In the viral video, which she shared on a platform referred to as X, Vaishnavi Dhanraj speaks directly to the public, revealing visible bruises and detailing the alleged abuse. She urgently appeals for assistance, reaching out to the media, news channels, and individuals in the entertainment industry. Dhanraj says, "Hi, this is Vaishnavi Dhanraj. I really need help right now. I'm in Kashimira police station, and I've been abused by my family, and I'm hit very badly. Please, I need help from everybody in the media, news channels, and everybody in the industry. Please come and help me."

    This distressing revelation comes after Vaishnavi Dhanraj's past struggles with domestic violence. The actress, who was married to actor Nitin Sherawat in 2016, had previously opened up about her decision to divorce him due to ongoing incidents of domestic violence. In a prior interview, she shared that she had attempted to salvage their marriage by seeking professional help for Nitin, but unfortunately, their efforts proved unsuccessful.

    ALSO READ: Anup Ghoshal singer of 'Tujhse Naraz Nahi Zindagi' passes away at 77; CM Mamata Banerjee offers condolences

    The video has sparked widespread concern and discussions on social media platforms, with many expressing support for Vaishnavi and condemning domestic violence. The actress's courage in sharing her experience aims to shed light on the pervasive issue of abuse within families and encourages others to speak out against such atrocities.

    Last Updated Dec 16, 2023, 1:08 PM IST
