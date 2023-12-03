'House of the Dragon' season 2 teaser: Rhaenyra Targaryen, Alicent go brutal to help their fierce dragons

On Saturday, the first 'House of the Dragon' season 2 teaser was presented at the CCXP event in Brazil.

The dragons have returned with fresh battles to fight. Season two of 'House of the Dragon' will premiere next summer. While fans of the 'Game of Thrones' spin-off have begun counting down the days, the recently released teaser will only make the wait more difficult. 'The House of the Dragon' season 2 teaser stated that this season, Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower would engage in a brutal conflict with the help of their fierce dragons.

The teaser announced the return of Daemon Targaryen, who is dressed in stunning armor and preparing for combat with his knights and soldiers. We also see the new generation of Targaryens join the conflict, riding atop dragons. Aside from reconciling with the Targaryens, the next season will also introduce Cregan Stark, the first Stark of the spin-off. Tom Taylor portrays the character.

'House of the Dragon' season 2 teaser

'House of the Dragon season 2' cast

Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull, Jamie Kenna as Ser Alfred Broome, Kieran Bew as Hugh, Tom Bennett as Ulf, and Vincent Regan as Ser Rickard Thorne round out the new cast.

Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Matt Smith, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, Rhys Ifans, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, and Matthew Needham star in House of the Dragon.