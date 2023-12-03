Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'House of the Dragon' season 2 teaser: Rhaenyra Targaryen, Alicent go brutal to help their fierce dragons

    On Saturday, the first 'House of the Dragon' season 2 teaser was presented at the CCXP event in Brazil.

    'House of the Dragon' season 2 teaser: Rhaenyra Targaryen, Alicent go brutal to help their fierce dragons RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Dec 3, 2023, 12:02 PM IST

    The dragons have returned with fresh battles to fight. Season two of 'House of the Dragon' will premiere next summer. While fans of the 'Game of Thrones' spin-off have begun counting down the days, the recently released teaser will only make the wait more difficult. 'The House of the Dragon' season 2 teaser stated that this season, Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower would engage in a brutal conflict with the help of their fierce dragons.

    The teaser announced the return of Daemon Targaryen, who is dressed in stunning armor and preparing for combat with his knights and soldiers. We also see the new generation of Targaryens join the conflict, riding atop dragons. Aside from reconciling with the Targaryens, the next season will also introduce Cregan Stark, the first Stark of the spin-off. Tom Taylor portrays the character.

    Also Read: 'Animal': Neetu Kapoor misses Rishi Kapoor amidst Ranbir Kapoor's powerful performance in film

    'House of the Dragon' season 2 teaser 

    On Saturday, the first 'House of the Dragon season 2' teaser was presented at the CCXP event in Brazil.

    'House of the Dragon season 2' cast

    Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull, Jamie Kenna as Ser Alfred Broome, Kieran Bew as Hugh, Tom Bennett as Ulf, and Vincent Regan as Ser Rickard Thorne round out the new cast.

    Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Matt Smith, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, Rhys Ifans, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, and Matthew Needham star in House of the Dragon.

    Last Updated Dec 3, 2023, 12:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sam Bahadur: Vicky Kaushal 's acting earns praise from Sachin Tendulkar; actor calls him "childhood hero" SHG

    Sam Bahadur: Vicky Kaushal 's acting earns praise from Sachin Tendulkar; actor calls him "childhood hero"

    'Sam Bahadur' box office collection Day 2: Vicky Kaushal-starrer mints only Rs 5.50 crore RKK

    'Sam Bahadur' box office collection Day 2: Vicky Kaushal-starrer mints only Rs 5.50 crore

    'Animal' box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer grosses Rs 60 crore, enters Rs 100 crore club in India RKK

    'Animal' box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer grosses Rs 60 crore, enters Rs 100 crore club in India

    Bigg Boss 17: Sunny Arya aka Tehelka Bhai calls his elimination 'unfair', shares disappointment RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Sunny Arya aka Tehelka Bhai calls his elimination 'unfair', shares disappointment

    Bigg Boss 17: Narrator Vijay Vikram Singh reveals he gets threats after contestants are eliminated RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Narrator Vijay Vikram Singh reveals he gets threats after contestants are eliminated

    Recent Stories

    Sam Bahadur: Vicky Kaushal 's acting earns praise from Sachin Tendulkar; actor calls him "childhood hero" SHG

    Sam Bahadur: Vicky Kaushal 's acting earns praise from Sachin Tendulkar; actor calls him "childhood hero"

    Election Results 2023: Hindi heartland votes for BJP, Congress sees rejection in Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh

    Election Results 2023: Hindi heartland votes for BJP, Congress sees rejection in Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh

    Sara Ali Khan to Aditi Rao Hydari; celebs grace Sanjay Leela Bhansali niece Sharmin Segal's wedding reception SHG

    Sara Ali Khan to Aditi Rao Hydari; celebs grace Sanjay Leela Bhansali niece Sharmin Segal's wedding reception

    'Janta Janardan ki Jai...' Shivraj Singh Chauhan celebrates BJP victory in Madhya Pradesh Election 2023 anr

    'Janta Janardan ki Jai...' Shivraj Singh Chauhan celebrates BJP victory in Madhya Pradesh Election 2023

    'Sam Bahadur' box office collection Day 2: Vicky Kaushal-starrer mints only Rs 5.50 crore RKK

    'Sam Bahadur' box office collection Day 2: Vicky Kaushal-starrer mints only Rs 5.50 crore

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon