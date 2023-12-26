Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Christmas 2023: Aadar Jain shares first photos of Kapoor holiday lunch; attends with girlfriend Alekha Advani

    Adar Jain unveils the Kapoor family's Christmas celebration, sharing the first glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter, Raha. The heartwarming photo, featuring family members and Aadar Jain's new flame, Alekha Advani, captures the festive spirit, while Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor enjoy a London vacation, radiating joy against the winter charm

    Christmas 2023: Aadar Jain shares first photos of Kapoor holiday lunch; attends with girlfriend Alekha Advani
    Adar Jain recently treated fans to the first glimpse of the Kapoor family's annual Christmas lunch, and it was a picture-perfect moment with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter, Raha Kapoor, stealing the spotlight in her debut appearance. The photo, shared on Adar Jain's Instagram, quickly went viral, marking the first occasion where Raha's face was visible among the Kapoor clan.

    In the heartwarming snapshot, baby Raha appeared to be gazing at her father, Ranbir, who posed alongside Agastya Nanda. Earlier in the day, Ranbir and Alia delighted fans by revealing glimpses of their adorable daughter, prompting an outpour of admiration on the internet. The couple warmly greeted the media, with Ranbir donning a stylish grey suede jacket and black denim, while Alia looked stunning in a red and black dress paired with vibrant red stilettos.

    The festive gathering included other Kapoor family members, such as Karisma Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, and Navya Nanda. Karisma, accompanied by her children, showcased a beautiful ensemble, with her donning a vibrant floral dress and her kids twinning in elegant white outfits — Samaira in a white dress and Kiaan in a white shirt with matching pants. Agastya sported a dapper look in a brown jacket, while Navya looked gorgeous in a red dress.

    Adding to the celebration, Aadar Jain made a stylish entrance hand in hand with his new girlfriend, Alekha Advani. This marked their second public appearance together, the first being at Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's intimate Diwali gathering. Aadar, who was previously dating Tara Sutaria, had attended the Christmas bash with her.

    However, notable absentees from the festive gathering were Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, who opted for a vacation in London with their children, missing the annual Christmas lunch. The pictures from the Kapoor-Khan family's London escapade radiated happiness and togetherness, set against the enchanting backdrop of London's winter charm. The family was captured enjoying a soccer match at the renowned Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

