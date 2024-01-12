Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Captain Miller Movie Review: Dhanush is back with epic blockbuster; Check

    The Tamil movie Captain Miller hits theatres today. The movie was directed by Arun Matheshwaran. Let's look at the reviews of the movie from the public.

    Captain Miller Movie Review: Dhanush is back with epic blockbuster; Check rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Jan 12, 2024, 12:59 PM IST

    The Tamil movie starring Dhanush was released in theatres today. The movie was directed by Arun Matheswaran. Captain Miller features Dhanush, Shivarajkumar, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Aditi Balan, Sundeep Kishan, Edward Sonnenblick, and John Kokken in the lead roles.

    Meanwhile, the reviews of the movie are out now. One user quoted " Final 30 minutes just bombing the screen. A well made top notch epic action movies. Few lages ( very small)"

     

    Another user tweeted It's performer #Dhanush's one man show, he literally given all his best for the movie, Interval & Climax are superb🔥

    Captain Miller is a period drama depicting a British soldier transforming into a vigilante, responding to the cruelty of those in power. Starring Dhanush, the film also features Shivarajkumar, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Aditi Balan, Sundeep Kishan, Edward Sonnenblick, and John Kokken in significant roles. GV Prakash composed the music, and Siddhartha Nuni, presently working with Vijay in 'The Greatest of All Time,' served as the cinematographer.

    Last Updated Jan 12, 2024, 1:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Merry Christmas LEAKED: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi's film out on Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Telegram and other sites RBA

    Merry Christmas LEAKED: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi's film out on Tamilrockers, Movierulz, and other sites

    Hanu Man LEAKED: Teja Sajja's film out on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other torrent sites RBA

    Hanu Man LEAKED: Teja Sajja's film out on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other torrent sites

    Hanu Man REVIEW: Is Teja Sajja's film 'movie of the year'? Read THIS RBA

    Hanu Man REVIEW: Is Teja Sajja's film 'movie of the year'? Read THIS

    Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie's selfies are cutest thing on internet [PICTURES] ATG

    Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie's selfies are cutest thing on internet [PICTURES]

    Video Sanjay Dutt performs 'pind daan' for parents in Gaya; talks about Ram Temple inauguration in Ayodhya RBA

    Video: Sanjay Dutt performs 'pind daan' for parents in Gaya; talks about Ram Temple inauguration in Ayodhya

    Recent Stories

    Football Premier League 2023-24: Burnley secures loan deal for Chelsea striker David Datro Fofana osf

    Premier League 2023-24: Burnley secures loan deal for Chelsea striker David Datro Fofana

    Kerala: Health department fails to upgrade cochlear implant devices under 'Sruthitharangam' project anr

    Kerala: Health department fails to upgrade cochlear implant devices under 'Sruthitharangam' project

    Stay rejected: Supreme Court declines stay on law altering Election Commissioner appointments AJR

    Stay rejected: Supreme Court declines stay on law altering Election Commissioner appointments

    7 movies that feature Earthquakes ATG

    7 movies that feature Earthquakes

    Merry Christmas LEAKED: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi's film out on Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Telegram and other sites RBA

    Merry Christmas LEAKED: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi's film out on Tamilrockers, Movierulz, and other sites

    Recent Videos

    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon