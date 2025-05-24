Israeli director Nadav Lapid’s new film Yes, premiered at Cannes, critiques Israel’s response to Gaza and explores national denial through the story of a musician asked to rewrite the national anthem into propaganda.

Director Nadav Lapid said his new film "Yes" about a musician asked to re-write the Israeli national anthem is a response to his country's "blindness" to suffering in Gaza.

Lapid has previously dissected his country's ills in "Synonyms", which won the Golden Bear in Berlin in 2019, and "Ahed's Knee" (2021).

In "Yes", he portrays a society buried under its own "dark side" since Palestinian militants Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, 2023.

"Blindness in Israel is unfortunately a fairly collective illness," the 50-year-old director told AFP at the Cannes festival where "Yes" premiered on Thursday.

Over nearly two and a half hours, it follows a musician named Y, who is commissioned by the authorities to rewrite the Israeli national anthem into a propaganda piece calling for the eradication of Palestinians.

"What happened on October 7, the level of horror and cruelty, pushed everything to a biblical scale," he said.

"The great Israeli fantasy... of waking up one day to find the Palestinians gone has become a political programme."

He added that "very few people are standing up to say that what is happening in Gaza is unbearable" and that there is "a kind of consensus about the superiority of Israeli lives over Palestinian lives".

In one scene, Y and his wife (Shai Goldman) continue feeding their baby while glancing indifferently at their phones, which display notifications of new deadly airstrikes in Gaza.

In another, a small crowd gathers on a rooftop to dance joyfully to the sound of fighter jets overhead.

On the eve of the Cannes festival, Lapid was among more than 380 film figures, including major Hollywood actors, to sign an open letter condemning the film industry's silence on what it called "genocide" in Gaza.

Lapid On Facing Obstacles

Lapid said he had to overcome numerous obstacles before starting the film, which was carried out in "guerrilla mode" as the Israeli offensive in Gaza was under way.

Technicians and actors pulled out, and some backers chose not to get involved.

"I was told people no longer make political films on these subjects. They no longer want films for or against" the war, said the director.

"Yes" also refers to the only answer artists are allowed to give in Israel when asked about their support for the war, according to lead actor Ariel Bronz.

"Our first duty as artists is not to go where the wind is blowing," said Bronz, who caused uproar in 2016 by inserting an Israeli flag into his anus during a performance in Tel Aviv.

"We need to pay a personal price and it's a real struggle to survive in this position where you're totally isolated in your own country," he told AFP.

French producers backed the film and there was also support from an independent Israeli public fund despite its biting tone.

"Yes" will open in European cinemas in September, but no Israeli distributor has so far agreed to screen it.

"If I didn't have inside me the ambition, the hope, the pride and the fantasy to shake things up, I wouldn't have made it," Lapid added.

"I think society needs a shock, and I hope this film will be one."

The Hamas attack on October 7, 2023 left 1,218 people dead on the Israeli side, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures. A further 251 people were taken hostage.

Israel's retaliatory campaign has killed at least 53,762 people in Gaza, mostly civilians, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory, whose figures are considered reliable by the United Nations.