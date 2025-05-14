The 78th Cannes Film Festival began on May 13, drawing global attention, while Uorfi Javed revealed she missed her debut due to a visa denial, sharing her struggles and message of resilience

The Cannes International Film Festival began on May 13, stirring excitement among film enthusiasts and fashion watchers across the Internet. However, internet personality and fashion influencer Uorfi Javed recently revealed that she missed her anticipated Cannes debut due to a visa rejection.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Javed shared an emotional update, explaining that her team had been preparing elaborate outfit concepts for her appearance at Cannes 2025. She also opened up about her recent absence from the public eye, attributing it to a difficult personal and professional phase. Javed disclosed that her business venture had failed and that she had faced repeated rejections in various new pursuits.

She mentioned having received an opportunity to attend Cannes through Inde Wild but said that her visa application had unfortunately been denied. The rejection left her and her team disheartened, especially after the effort they had put into planning unique fashion statements for the festival.

Acknowledging the emotional toll of setbacks, Javed emphasized the importance of allowing oneself to cry and process rejection. She said that feeling dejected and shedding tears after failure was not only normal but also healthy. She added that even she experiences such moments but believes that every rejection can be a hidden opportunity if viewed through the right lens. Despite numerous disappointments, she made it clear that she was not giving up—and encouraged others facing similar struggles to persevere as well.

Javed's candid post drew support from several celebrities. Himanshi Khurana expressed encouragement by suggesting that every ending marks a new beginning, while Sambhavana Seth also extended her solidarity.

Meanwhile, this year’s Cannes Film Festival is expected to see appearances from renowned figures such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Nitanshi Goel, Karan Johar, Sharmila Tagore, Shalini Passi, and Kiara Advani. On the opening day, Urvashi Rautela captured attention with a striking multi-coloured floor-length gown, complemented by a golden tiara and a distinctive parrot-shaped clutch.