Cannes 2023: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya welcomed with bouquet, watch video

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a veteran of Cannes, arrived on the French Riviera on Wednesday with the usual suspect: her daughter Aaradhya. A fan club for the former Miss World uploaded a video of the mother-daughter team's enthusiastic reception in Cannes. An arrangement of flowers was used to welcome Aishwarya and Aaradhya to Cannes. Last night, Aaradhya and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were photographed at the Mumbai airport. The actress was dressed in a sort of foil-printed black trench. The clothing came off the racks at Michael Cinco Dubai. Tonight, the actress is anticipated to walk the red carpet.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has served several memorable red-carpet outfits over the years. She has long been a regular visitor at the Cannes Film Festival. She appeared at the 2014 Cannes Film Festival wearing a gold Roberto Cavalli mermaid gown and accessorised with coral lips and flawless hair. A few years later, she represented Cinderella in every way. Her first red carpet appearance the previous year was a floral power explosion.

Her second appearance on the red carpet was influenced by The Birth of Venus by Botticelli. We eagerly anticipate Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's successive red-carpet triumph.

ALSO READ: Mia Khalifa HOT Photos: Fashion influencer flaunts luscious curves in sizzling attires

In Mani Ratnam's landmark film Ponniyin Selvan-2, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan appeared alongside Trisha, Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Aishwarya Lekshmi. The movie was a box office success after it was released last month.

ALSO READ: Mouni Roy HOT Photos: Actress looks ravishing in cut-out waist outfit, blue and green bikini (PICTURES)