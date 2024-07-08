Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Gauahar Khan supports Vishal Pandey over slap controversy, 'Is it a crime...'

    Armaan Malik's first wife, Payal Malik, went on the show and revealed that Vishal Pandey admitted to liking Kritika Malik and felt bad about it. Anil Kapoor and Armaan chastised Vishal for his statement, but he continued to deny it. 

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Gauahar Khan supports Vishal Pandey over slap controversy, 'Is it a crime...'
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 8, 2024, 9:02 AM IST

    Bigg Boss OTT 3 generates buzz with fresh rivalries, friendships, evictions, and scandals. Armaan Malik and Vishal Pandey recently clashed in the house where Armaan smacked Vishal for admiring his second wife, Kritika Malik. A viral video shows Vishal and Luv Kataria making obscene jokes about Kritika's gym attire. Payal Malik and Anil Kapoor criticized Vishal for it. Actress and ex-Bigg Boss contestant Gauahar Khan has now expressed his support.

    Gauahar Khan supports Vishal Pandey

    Gauahar Khan supported Vishal Pandey, took to her Instagram stories, and wrote, "Is it a crime to call married people beautiful? Doesn’t make sense."

    Also read: Armaan Malik slaps Vishal Pandey for his comment on his wife Kritika; here's what happened NEXT

    The incident

    Earlier, Armaan's first wife, Payal Malik, went on the show and revealed that Vishal admitted to liking Kritika and felt bad about it. Anil and Armaan chastised Vishal for his statement, but he continued to deny it. Later, when Armaan attempted to discuss the subject with Vishal, he requested that Luv repeat Vishal's precise remarks concerning Kritika. This infuriated Armaan, prompting him to slap Vishal. Other housemates intervened to avoid a violent conflict between the two, but tensions persisted.

    Bigg Boss OTT 3

    Shivani Kumari, Sai Ketan Rao, Sana Makbul, Ranvir Shorey, and Deepak Chaurasia are also present on Bigg Boss OTT 3. This season marks Anil Kapoor's digital debut as the host, succeeding Salman Khan.

    Last Updated Jul 8, 2024, 9:02 AM IST
