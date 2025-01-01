Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena wells up seeing wife Nouran Aly; video goes VIRAL [WATCH]

Bigg Boss 18’s upcoming family week promises emotional moments as contestants reunite with their loved ones. Vivian Dsena’s heartfelt meeting with his wife, Nouran Aly, has already gone viral. The Weekend Ka Vaar also stirred drama with Salman Khan confronting Kashish Kapoor and rising tensions among contestants

Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 1, 2025, 10:54 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 1, 2025, 10:54 AM IST

Bigg Boss 18 is gearing up for its much-anticipated family week, where family members of the contestants will join the house for a day. Among the highlights, Vivian Dsena's wife, Nouran Aly, will make an appearance, with their emotional reunion already creating a buzz on social media. Their heartwarming interaction is being widely appreciated, with fans calling them a couple goals.

In a touching moment from the promo, Vivian is seen lying on the bed when Nouran enters the house and embraces him. This marks the first time Vivian has shown such deep emotions during the show. In a light-hearted exchange, he referred to Nouran as the “Bahu” of Bigg Boss and expressed his happiness by hugging her tightly.

Other notable participants in the family week include relatives of Eisha Singh, Chahat Pandey, and Shilpa Shirodhkar, who will also be seen visiting the house.

The recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode garnered significant attention after Salman Khan criticized Kashish Kapoor. Addressing her behavior, Salman pointed out her inconsistency in flirting with Avinash and later accusing him. When confronted, Kashish reportedly dismissed Salman’s remarks, responding tersely. Salman, visibly annoyed, advised her not to behave that way with him.

ALSO READ: New Year 2025: Badminton star PV Sindhu celebrates new beginning with husband Venkata Dutta Sai

Meanwhile, popular YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner, Elvish Yadav, shared his perspective on Digvijay’s abrupt eviction. Elvish opined that contestants should stay authentic in reality shows, noting that a lack of genuine behavior can lead to an early exit. He remarked that some participants mistakenly believe they need to act, but Bigg Boss is about showcasing one’s true personality, adding that excessive drama may work elsewhere, but not here.

In a recent episode, tensions ran high during a task when Rajat Dalal and Karan Veer Mehra engaged in a heated argument, further intensifying the competitive spirit within the house.

