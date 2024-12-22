Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena calls Shilpa Shirodkar 'liar' in explosive argument [WATCH]

Bigg Boss 18 heats up as Vivian Dsena calls Shilpa Shirodkar a 'liar' in a fiery argument. The latest promo teases intense drama amid recent eliminations and rising tensions.
 

Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 22, 2024, 12:54 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 22, 2024, 12:54 PM IST

Bigg Boss 18 has been nothing short of dramatic, with the latest episode showcasing intense moments and surprising eliminations. This week, the show witnessed three eliminations in a row: Digvijay Rathee, Yamini Malhotra, and Edin Rose. These eliminations have left viewers stunned, and the tension continues to build as the show progresses.

In the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode, a heated argument between Vivian Dsena and Shilpa Shirodkar has already caught the attention of fans. In the latest promo shared by JioCinema on December 22, Vivian and Shilpa are seen facing off, exchanging harsh words. Vivian accuses Shilpa of jealousy, manipulation, and lying. "She does manipulation a lot. She is a liar and does backstabbing," he says in the promo. In return, Shilpa responds by accusing Vivian of playing the "victim card" and thinking that the show revolves around him.

The new promo has already sparked curiosity among viewers, adding another layer of excitement to the ongoing season. The drama doesn't end there—Bigg Boss 18 recently saw triple eliminations, with Digvijay Rathee's eviction particularly sparking outrage among fans. Many viewers expressed their disappointment on social media, demanding Digvijay’s return to the show. Bigg Boss was accused by some supporters of abusing him during the season, which made his abrupt removal even more shocking.

When asked about his eviction during a recent promo, Digvijay named Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang as the contestants responsible for his exit. Towards the end of the promo, Karan apologized to Digvijay, hinting at some behind-the-scenes drama.

ALSO READ Bigg Boss 18: Yamini Malhotra shares shocking details about Shrutika's emotional battle with her mom


 

