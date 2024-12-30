Bigg Boss 18: Sara Arfeen Khan evicted; contestants celebrate Salman Khan's birthday [WATCH]

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode on December 29 bid farewell to Sara Arfeen Khan, leaving the top 10 contestants in Bigg Boss 18. Fans had mixed reactions to her eviction. The episode also celebrated Salman Khan’s birthday with star-studded appearances and a special dance performance by the contestants

Bigg Boss 18: Sara Arfeen Khan evicted; contestants celebrate Salman Khan's birthday [WATCH] ATG
First Published Dec 30, 2024, 9:56 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 30, 2024, 9:56 AM IST

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Sunday, December 29, saw Sara Arfeen Khan exiting the Bigg Boss 18 house, marking the season's final top 10 contestants. These include Karan Veer Mehra, Rajat Dalal, Avinash Mishra, Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, Chahat Pandey, Shilpa Shirodkar, Chum Darang, Shrutika Arjun, and Kashish Kapoor.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

This week, seven contestants—Sara, Kashish, Rajat, Avinash, Vivian, Eisha, and Chahat—were nominated for eviction. After Chum Darang assumed the role of Time God on Friday, she chose to save Chahat, leaving the remaining six nominated. Sara, who had been saved multiple times by Rajat in previous weeks, faced eviction this time.

Fans reacted strongly to her eviction announcement on JioCinema’s post. One user commented that they felt relieved after her eviction, while another opined that the eviction was unfair and should have happened much earlier. A third fan expressed hopes for Kashish to be the next to leave the house.

The Sunday episode also featured a grand celebration of Salman Khan’s 59th birthday, which occurred on Friday, December 27. Special guests included Mika Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lehri, Rubina Dilaik, and Rahul Vaidya. Contestants dedicated a special dance performance to Salman as part of the festivities.

Sara had entered the show alongside her husband, Arfeen Khan, who was evicted after a month in the house. Reports suggest that the Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale will take place during the third weekend of January 2025. With five or six finalists expected, more evictions are likely to occur in the coming weeks.

