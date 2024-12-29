Year Ender 2024: Allu Arjun to Prabhas; Top 5 Tollywood actors Who ruled the 2024 box office

Discover the top 5 highest-grossing Tollywood stars of 2024. These stars dominated the box office with blockbuster movies like Pushpa 2, Kalki 2898 AD, and Devara.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 29, 2024, 9:15 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 29, 2024, 9:15 AM IST

Top Tollywood actors of 2024

Telugu cinema has recently achieved pan-India success. Big stars, directors, and producers worked hard to bring Telugu cinema to this level. However, not everyone has achieved pan-India success. Only a few heroes have raised the flag at the box office.

As 2024 bids farewell in a few days, Asianet Telugu counts the box office collections and has selected the top five stars who delivered super hits at the box office this year. Interestingly, all of them are the ones who brought national craze to our Telugu cinema.

article_image2

Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2

Allu Arjun continues his reign as the highest-grossing hero of 2024 with the pan-India success of Pushpa 2: The Rule. Despite having only one release in 2024, Allu Arjun secured the top spot. The film collected over Rs. 700 crore (net) in Hindi alone and is now being screened in 3D. It grossed over Rs. 1719.5 crore worldwide in all languages in its first 22 days.

article_image3

Prabhas in Kalki 2898 AD

Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD rocked the box office, becoming the seventh highest-grossing Indian film. Made with a budget of around 600 crores, the movie collected a whopping 1054 crores in theaters. It became the highest-grossing Indian movie of 2024. In its full theatrical run, Kalki 2898 AD grossed over 300 crores and a share of 182 crores in the Telugu states. The film also collected impressive amounts in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala. Overseas, Kalki shattered previous Tollywood records, grossing 260 crores and a share of 120 crores.

article_image4

NTR in Devara

NTR's Devara was one of the most profitable Tollywood films of 2024. Directed by Koratala Siva, this action entertainer grossed around 450 crores worldwide and earned a share of 260 crores. With a break-even target of 184 crores, the film reportedly brought profits of 74 crores to the producers. In the Telugu states, it grossed around 240 crores and earned a share of 162 crores.

article_image5

Teja Sajja in Hanuman

Teja Sajja and Prashanth Varma's Hanuman, released on January 12, garnered a blockbuster talk with its premiere shows. The film achieved break-even in just two days and went on to create wonders at the box office. With a worldwide theatrical business of Rs. 28.2 crores and a break-even target of Rs. 28.5 crore share, Hanuman earned a share of Rs. 154.68 crore in its full run, giving distributors a profit of Rs. 126.18 crore, becoming an epic blockbuster.

article_image6

Mahesh Babu in Guntur Kaaram

Superstar Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas' Guntur Kaaram, released during Sankranti alongside Hanuman, received divided talk but achieved almost 90% recovery at the box office. The film collected a worldwide share of Rs. 111 crore (Rs. 184.5 crore gross).

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan addresses Kashish Kapoor's allegations against Avinash Mishra in a heated WKV NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan addresses Kashish Kapoor's allegations against Avinash Mishra in a heated WKV

SAD news for all Batman fans Matt Reeves film has been postponed to THIS date RBA

SAD news for all Batman fans: Matt Reeves’ film has been postponed to THIS date

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share cozy, sweet moment amid engagement joy [PHOTOS] ATG

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share cozy, sweet moment amid engagement joy [PHOTOS]

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal spend serene year end by the ocean; Check photos [PICTURES] ATG

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal spend serene year end by the ocean; Check photos [PICTURES]

Next film mein band bajegi...', 'Jigra' director Vasan Bala says THIS about Alia Bhatt ATG

'Next film mein band bajegi...', 'Jigra' director Vasan Bala says THIS about Alia Bhatt

Recent Stories

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan addresses Kashish Kapoor's allegations against Avinash Mishra in a heated WKV NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan addresses Kashish Kapoor's allegations against Avinash Mishra in a heated WKV

South Korea plane crash: 179 people presumed dead, 2 alive as Jeju Air flight veers off runway vkp

BREAKING | South Korea plane crash: 179 presumed dead, only 2 alive after Jeju flight explodes on runway

Bengaluru: Rowdy sheeter blackmails ex-soldier's wife with private photos, videos; Case registered vkp

Bengaluru: Rowdy sheeter blackmails ex-soldier's wife with private photos, videos; Case registered

Who is actress Urmila Kothare, whose vehicle caused a fatal accident? NTI

Who is actress Urmila Kothare, whose vehicle caused a fatal accident?

Who is actress Urmila Kothare, whose vehicle caused a fatal accident? NTI

Who is actress Urmila Kothare, whose vehicle caused a fatal accident?

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon