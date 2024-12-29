Year Ender 2024: Allu Arjun to Prabhas; Top 5 Tollywood actors Who ruled the 2024 box office

Discover the top 5 highest-grossing Tollywood stars of 2024. These stars dominated the box office with blockbuster movies like Pushpa 2, Kalki 2898 AD, and Devara.

Top Tollywood actors of 2024

Telugu cinema has recently achieved pan-India success. Big stars, directors, and producers worked hard to bring Telugu cinema to this level. However, not everyone has achieved pan-India success. Only a few heroes have raised the flag at the box office. As 2024 bids farewell in a few days, Asianet Telugu counts the box office collections and has selected the top five stars who delivered super hits at the box office this year. Interestingly, all of them are the ones who brought national craze to our Telugu cinema.

Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2

Allu Arjun continues his reign as the highest-grossing hero of 2024 with the pan-India success of Pushpa 2: The Rule. Despite having only one release in 2024, Allu Arjun secured the top spot. The film collected over Rs. 700 crore (net) in Hindi alone and is now being screened in 3D. It grossed over Rs. 1719.5 crore worldwide in all languages in its first 22 days.

Prabhas in Kalki 2898 AD

Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD rocked the box office, becoming the seventh highest-grossing Indian film. Made with a budget of around 600 crores, the movie collected a whopping 1054 crores in theaters. It became the highest-grossing Indian movie of 2024. In its full theatrical run, Kalki 2898 AD grossed over 300 crores and a share of 182 crores in the Telugu states. The film also collected impressive amounts in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala. Overseas, Kalki shattered previous Tollywood records, grossing 260 crores and a share of 120 crores.

NTR in Devara

NTR's Devara was one of the most profitable Tollywood films of 2024. Directed by Koratala Siva, this action entertainer grossed around 450 crores worldwide and earned a share of 260 crores. With a break-even target of 184 crores, the film reportedly brought profits of 74 crores to the producers. In the Telugu states, it grossed around 240 crores and earned a share of 162 crores.

Teja Sajja in Hanuman

Teja Sajja and Prashanth Varma's Hanuman, released on January 12, garnered a blockbuster talk with its premiere shows. The film achieved break-even in just two days and went on to create wonders at the box office. With a worldwide theatrical business of Rs. 28.2 crores and a break-even target of Rs. 28.5 crore share, Hanuman earned a share of Rs. 154.68 crore in its full run, giving distributors a profit of Rs. 126.18 crore, becoming an epic blockbuster.

Mahesh Babu in Guntur Kaaram

Superstar Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas' Guntur Kaaram, released during Sankranti alongside Hanuman, received divided talk but achieved almost 90% recovery at the box office. The film collected a worldwide share of Rs. 111 crore (Rs. 184.5 crore gross).

Latest Videos