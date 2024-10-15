Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal gets into dramatic dispute with Vivian Dsena says, 'Ungli tod dunga..'

    Rajat Dalal and Vivian Dsena had a heated argument in Bigg Boss 18 over a bathroom issue, revealing their strong personalities and rising tensions in the house.

    Bigg Boss 18: Rajat gets into dramatic dispute with co-contestant says, 'Ungli tod dunga..' NTI
    Author
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Oct 15, 2024, 5:44 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 15, 2024, 5:48 PM IST

    Rajat Dalal, known for his controversial presence on social media, has already stirred the pot in the Bigg Boss 18 house. Within just a day of entering the show, he found himself in a heated exchange with Tajinder Bagga, a BJP leader, setting the tone for what promises to be a dramatic season. The tensions escalated further in a recent episode involving fellow contestant Vivian Dsena, showcasing the brewing conflicts within the house.

    The altercation began when Vivian confronted Rajat about Chahat's attempt to use the washroom. As Vivian was preparing to take a shower, he called out to Rajat, ensuring that only he would use the washroom first. Rajat agreed, but as soon as he did, Chahat entered, insisting she needed to go. This unexpected move prompted Vivian to question Rajat’s authority in the situation, leading to a verbal spat that highlighted their conflicting personalities.

    Irritated by Vivian's tone, Rajat fired back, demanding respect and asserting his own space in the house. “Mere ko ungli mat dikhana Vivian, main ungli nahi jhelne wala,” he retorted, threatening to retaliate physically. The confrontation underscored the intensity of emotions in the Bigg Boss house, where minor incidents can quickly escalate into major conflicts.

    Vivian, unfazed by Rajat's remarks, pointed out that the real issue was not about using the washroom but rather Rajat's attitude. Their clash reflects a larger theme in Bigg Boss, where personalities clash, and alliances are tested in the confined space of the house. This drama has caught the attention of viewers, eager to see how these tensions will unfold.

    As the season progresses, the rivalry between Rajat and Vivian, along with their contentious interactions with other contestants like Chahat, is sure to keep audiences engaged. With Rajat's fiery personality and Vivian's assertive nature, fans can expect plenty of drama and entertainment in the upcoming episodes of Bigg Boss 18.

    ALSO READ Bigg Boss 18: Arfeen Khan shares his journey as Hrithik Roshan’s mind coach—Here’s what he revealed

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    "Listened to it fully...": Film producer Joby George praises script of upcoming Mammootty-Mohanlal project dmn

    "Listened to it fully...": Film producer Joby George praises script of upcoming Mammootty-Mohanlal project

    Devara Part 1' OTT release: Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan starrer to release on Netflix; check date here ATG

    'Devara Part 1' OTT release: Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan starrer to release on Netflix; check date here

    Ranbir Kapoor's new look unveiled: Fans guess Dhoom 4 or Animal Park RTM

    Ranbir Kapoor's new look unveiled: Fans guess Dhoom 4 or Animal Park

    Kerala: Actor Jayasurya denies rape allegations, calls himself 'living martyr' after interrogation in TVM dmn

    Kerala: Actor Jayasurya denies rape allegations, calls himself 'living martyr' after interrogation in TVM

    Rashmika Mandanna named cyber safety ambassador following deepfake incident RTM

    Rashmika Mandanna named cyber safety ambassador following deepfake incident

    Recent Stories

    China smuggling donkeys from India for cosmetics and medicine RTM

    China smuggling donkeys from India for cosmetics and medicine

    Happy Sharad Purnima 2024 Wishes, quotes, images, messages and more RBA

    Happy Sharad Purnima 2024 Wishes, quotes, images, messages and more

    World food day 2024: Pizza to Sushi to Pasta-Top 10 Global Dishes Loved in India RBA

    Pizza to Sushi to Pasta-10 International Dishes Indians Love

    Do you know which Indian state sees the first sunrise? RTM

    Do you know which Indian state sees the first sunrise?

    UP SHOCKER! Pregnant cow dies after man inserts bamboo stick into her private parts; incident sparks outrage shk

    UP SHOCKER! Pregnant cow dies after man inserts bamboo stick into her private parts; incident sparks outrage

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon