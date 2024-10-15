Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal gets into dramatic dispute with Vivian Dsena says, 'Ungli tod dunga..'

Rajat Dalal and Vivian Dsena had a heated argument in Bigg Boss 18 over a bathroom issue, revealing their strong personalities and rising tensions in the house.

Rajat Dalal, known for his controversial presence on social media, has already stirred the pot in the Bigg Boss 18 house. Within just a day of entering the show, he found himself in a heated exchange with Tajinder Bagga, a BJP leader, setting the tone for what promises to be a dramatic season. The tensions escalated further in a recent episode involving fellow contestant Vivian Dsena, showcasing the brewing conflicts within the house.

The altercation began when Vivian confronted Rajat about Chahat's attempt to use the washroom. As Vivian was preparing to take a shower, he called out to Rajat, ensuring that only he would use the washroom first. Rajat agreed, but as soon as he did, Chahat entered, insisting she needed to go. This unexpected move prompted Vivian to question Rajat’s authority in the situation, leading to a verbal spat that highlighted their conflicting personalities.

Irritated by Vivian's tone, Rajat fired back, demanding respect and asserting his own space in the house. “Mere ko ungli mat dikhana Vivian, main ungli nahi jhelne wala,” he retorted, threatening to retaliate physically. The confrontation underscored the intensity of emotions in the Bigg Boss house, where minor incidents can quickly escalate into major conflicts.

Vivian, unfazed by Rajat's remarks, pointed out that the real issue was not about using the washroom but rather Rajat's attitude. Their clash reflects a larger theme in Bigg Boss, where personalities clash, and alliances are tested in the confined space of the house. This drama has caught the attention of viewers, eager to see how these tensions will unfold.

As the season progresses, the rivalry between Rajat and Vivian, along with their contentious interactions with other contestants like Chahat, is sure to keep audiences engaged. With Rajat's fiery personality and Vivian's assertive nature, fans can expect plenty of drama and entertainment in the upcoming episodes of Bigg Boss 18.

