Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Watch Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan performing LIVE on 'Ami Je Tomar'

Actors Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan performed live at Mumbai's Royal Opera House as they launched their track Ami Je Tomar from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.
 

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Watch Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan performing LIVE on 'Ami Je Tomar' RBA
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Oct 26, 2024, 9:32 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 26, 2024, 9:32 AM IST

The makers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, starring Kartik Aaryan, launched the song Ami Je Tomar 3.0 a few hours ago. The song, which features an exciting dance battle between Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan, immediately became a fan favourite. The two stars recreated the magic for fans by singing together at the song's release ceremony.

Madhuri and Vidya performed live in Mumbai's Royal Opera House to debut the song in front of the media, fans, and film crew. Several videos featuring the two actors dancing to the music have gone viral. Fans adore Madhuri's elegance and Vidya's charm on stage as she performs live.

Also Read: Why Prabhas and Samantha Ruth Prabhu didn't work together?

Vidya once stumbled while executing a step, but she quickly recovered like a pro by turning it into another step.

Ami Je Tomar, a series staple since the first episode, returns with a new, powerful vigour.

Also Read: Meet Aishwarya Rai's lookalike Kanwal Cheema, a Pakistani entrepreneur

About the song Ami Je Tomar 3.0

Ami Je Tomar 3.0 features a strong showdown between the original Manjulika (The ghost), Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit. As the two lady superstars rule the stage with breathtaking performances, this rendition of the song takes on new meaning.

It amazingly combines Madhuri Dixit's Kathak with Vidya Balan's Bharatanatyam, resulting in a wow combination of dance genres.

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Fans have extremely high hopes for Kartik's last instalment of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa series. In addition to Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit, the horror comedy directed by Anees Bazmee.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is set to premiere on Diwali, November 1, 2024, with Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.  

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Mrunal Thakur unwinds in Rishikesh; shares scenic escape with friends [PHOTOS] ATG

Mrunal Thakur unwinds in Rishikesh; shares scenic escape with friends [PHOTOS]

'Gentleman' Tom Holland rushes to protect girlfriend Zendaya from paparazzi RTM

'Gentleman' Tom Holland rushes to protect girlfriend Zendaya from paparazzi

Shah Rukh Khan was disappointed while filming his iconic helicopter entry scene in K3G? Here's why ATG

Shah Rukh Khan was disappointed while filming his iconic helicopter entry scene in K3G? Here's why

Fourth marriage? Fans shocked as Armaan Malik's name appears on kids' caretaker's mehendi - WATCH

Fourth marriage? Fans shocked as Armaan Malik’s name appears on kids’ caretaker’s mehendi - WATCH

Bigg Boss 18: Muskan Bamne evicted; Eisha Singh fires back at Karan Veer's comment linking her with Avinash ATG

Bigg Boss 18: Muskan Bamne evicted; Eisha Singh fires back at Karan Veer’s comment linking her with Avinash

Recent Stories

Mahakumbh 2025 prayagraj museum to host monumental exhibition celebrating indias cultural legacy anr

Mahakumbh 2025: Prayagraj Museum to host monumental exhibition celebrating India’s cultural legacy

Beware! These calls can empty your bank account RTM

Beware! These calls can empty your bank account

Unique menstruation custom: Israeli girls' beauty ritual ATG

Unique menstruation custom: Israeli girls' beauty ritual

'You will be my teachers in this journey...' Priyanka Gandhi writes open letter to people of Wayanad anr

'You will be my teachers in this journey...' Priyanka Gandhi writes open letter to people of Wayanad

Iran air defense systems intercept Israeli strikes in dramatic new footage (WATCH) AJR

Iran's air defense systems intercept Israeli strikes in dramatic new footage (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

Video Icon