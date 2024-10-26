Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Watch Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan performing LIVE on 'Ami Je Tomar'

Actors Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan performed live at Mumbai's Royal Opera House as they launched their track Ami Je Tomar from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

The makers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, starring Kartik Aaryan, launched the song Ami Je Tomar 3.0 a few hours ago. The song, which features an exciting dance battle between Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan, immediately became a fan favourite. The two stars recreated the magic for fans by singing together at the song's release ceremony.

Madhuri and Vidya performed live in Mumbai's Royal Opera House to debut the song in front of the media, fans, and film crew. Several videos featuring the two actors dancing to the music have gone viral. Fans adore Madhuri's elegance and Vidya's charm on stage as she performs live.

Vidya once stumbled while executing a step, but she quickly recovered like a pro by turning it into another step.

Ami Je Tomar, a series staple since the first episode, returns with a new, powerful vigour.

About the song Ami Je Tomar 3.0

Ami Je Tomar 3.0 features a strong showdown between the original Manjulika (The ghost), Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit. As the two lady superstars rule the stage with breathtaking performances, this rendition of the song takes on new meaning.

It amazingly combines Madhuri Dixit's Kathak with Vidya Balan's Bharatanatyam, resulting in a wow combination of dance genres.

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Fans have extremely high hopes for Kartik's last instalment of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa series. In addition to Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit, the horror comedy directed by Anees Bazmee.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is set to premiere on Diwali, November 1, 2024, with Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.

