Bigg Boss 18: Kamya Punjabi slams Vivian Dsena’s weak gameplay, calls it 'Phus' [WATCH]

First Published Jan 4, 2025, 11:45 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 4, 2025, 11:45 AM IST

Bigg Boss 18 continues to captivate audiences with its dramatic twists, especially during the special family week, which left viewers teary-eyed. The latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode was no exception, as host Salman Khan welcomed former contestant Kamya Punjabi on the show. Known for her candid opinions, Kamya didn’t hold back when discussing Vivian Dsena's performance in the house, much to the surprise of fans.

Kamya, who previously worked with Vivian on the show Shakti, was outspoken about her disappointment with his gameplay. In a recent promo that has gone viral on social media, Kamya expressed her shock over Vivian’s lackluster performance. “We expected you to be fierce and fearless, but you have failed to deliver,” she said. Kamya was particularly excited to see Vivian join the season but was left unimpressed by his approach, claiming that his game lacked the intensity it needed.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

She even went so far as to mock Vivian for repeatedly turning down Bigg Boss's invitation in the past, questioning why he returned this time. Kamya dismissed his game as "phus" (weak), pointing out that Vivian seemed more focused on his looks than on playing the game strategically.

Salman Khan, who agreed with Kamya’s observations, further criticized Vivian's gameplay. He remarked that Vivian's game revolved mainly around his interactions with fellow contestants Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh, leaving little room for any personal growth. Salman also suggested that Vivian might now be too late to redeem himself in the competition, even calling it "game over" for him.

Vivian, however, took the criticism in stride, especially when Kamya discussed his wife, Nouran Aly’s visit. Salman and Kamya hinted that Vivian might not make it to the finale, and with their comments, the speculations about the winner intensified. Contestants like Karan Veer Mehra, Avinash Mishra, Rajat Dalal, and others are now being seen as strong contenders for the title, raising the stakes in Bigg Boss 18. Fans will have to wait and see how Vivian reacts to this bold feedback in tonight’s episode.

