Aditya Pancholi Birthday: Family, controversies, and career insights

Aditya Pancholi turns 60. He was born in 1965 in Mumbai. Despite being handsome and dashing, Aditya's career remained a flop.
Aditya Pancholi and his family, including daughter Sana and son Sooraj, have been involved in controversies, gaining significant notoriety over the years.
Aditya Pancholi had an affair with Pooja Bedi. It is said that they were in an open relationship. Later, there were reports that Pooja had filed a sexual abuse case against Aditya.
Aditya Pancholi also had an affair with Kangana Ranaut. Later, Kangana accused Aditya of assault. Aditya, in turn, claimed that she financially abused him.
Aditya Pancholi's daughter Sana was linked to a drug scandal, reportedly caught dealing drugs in a Mumbai pub, and was upset about being named in the case.
Aditya Pancholi's daughter Sana has studied acting, but she is not interested in working in films. She has been running her restaurant in Goa for quite some time.
Aditya Pancholi's son Sooraj Pancholi was embroiled in the Jiah Khan suicide case for a long time. He was accused of abetting Jiah's suicide.
Sooraj Pancholi's acting career was ruined due to his involvement in the Jiah Khan suicide case. He was launched by Salman Khan in the film 'Hero'.
Aditya Pancholi's wife Zarina Wahab may not have been involved in controversies, but she struggled in her film career. She didn't deliver any memorable hit films.
