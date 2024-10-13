Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Baba Siddique shot death: Salman Khan devastated by friend's murder; actor's security got increases

    Salman Khan is deeply saddened by Baba Siddiqui's murder and couldn't sleep all night. He canceled all his shoots and is constantly in touch with the Siddiqui family. Salman Khan's family is also shocked by this tragic incident.

    First Published Oct 13, 2024, 8:04 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 13, 2024, 8:04 PM IST

    The murder of former MLA and NCP leader Baba Siddiqui has left superstar Salman Khan shaken. He couldn't sleep all night after receiving the news of his close friend's death. He is in deep pain and completely broken. Reports claim this, citing sources close to the Siddiqui family. Between Saturday and Sunday, he spent the entire night checking on Baba Siddiqui's son, Zeeshan Siddiqui, and his family.

    In its report quoting sources close to Baba Siddiqui's family, India Today wrote, "Brother (Salman Khan) kept taking information about funeral arrangements and other details on phone calls. He has canceled all his shoots for the next few days.

    Salman Khan's family is also in shock

    The same report also states that Salman Khan and his family members are shocked by Baba Siddiqui's death. Salman's brothers, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan, were very close to Baba Siddiqui and his son Zeeshan Siddiqui and regularly attended parties at their house.

    Baba Siddiqui was like family to Salman Khan

    Baba Siddiqui was like a family member to Salman Khan and his family members. During every trouble that came upon Salman, Baba Siddiqui stood by him like a rock. Whenever Baba Siddiqui and Zeeshan Siddiqui went to Salman's house to meet him, they were welcomed wholeheartedly. On the other hand, Salman also always stands up for Baba Siddiqui and his family. This is the reason why when he got the news of Baba Siddiqui's murder, he left everything and went to meet his family.


    Salman Khan's security increased
    After Baba Siddiqui's murder, superstar Salman Khan's security has been increased. It is being told that the number of security personnel outside Salman's Galaxy Apartment in Bandra has increased. On the other hand, many of Salman's close friends from the industry have been requested not to go to his house to meet him. Let us tell you that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has taken responsibility for the murder of Baba Siddiqui, which has been constantly threatening to kill Salman Khan for some time now.

     

