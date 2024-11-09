Bigg Boss 18: Ektaa Kapoor schools Rajat Dalal for involving other's family in fueds inside house | WATCH

In the recent Bigg Boss 18 episode, Ektaa Kapoor took over hosting duties, addressing several heated incidents among contestants. She particularly confronted Rajat Dalal for his inconsistent respect toward women and criticized him for involving family members in disputes

Bigg Boss 18: Ektaa Kapoor schools Rajat Dalal for involving other's family in fueds inside house WATCH ATG
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Nov 9, 2024, 3:27 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 9, 2024, 3:29 PM IST

The latest weekend on Bigg Boss 18 took an intriguing turn as Ektaa Kapoor stepped in to host and interact with the contestants following a tense week filled with intense arguments and challenging tasks. While addressing recent incidents, Ektaa accused Rajat Dalal of feigning respect toward women and reprimanded him for involving other contestants’ parents in arguments.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Ektaa confronted Rajat about his behavior, questioning the inconsistency in his words and actions. She pointed out that he often claimed to stand up for women, yet had disrespected a contestant's mother during an argument. Rajat attempted to justify his actions, explaining that his comments were made in anger, but Ektaa interrupted, warning him that his temper was damaging his reputation. Rajat then asked Ektaa to specify whom he had insulted, to which she responded that she had seen a clip where he used offensive language about Avinash Mishra’s mother. Defending himself, Rajat argued that in his experience, people often used harsh language under pressure, especially when provoked, and that such expressions were common in his social circle. He added that he hadn’t raised his voice while using the language and had later apologized.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

However, Ektaa countered, noting that Rajat had repeatedly asked his co-contestant about Avinash’s family, suggesting it was intentional. She emphasized that in their culture, elders are deeply respected, adding that had he brought up her own parents, she would have personally entered the house to advise him on refraining from involving family members in conflicts, as parents hold a god-like status in their lives.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18: Drama intensifies as Rohit Shetty confronts Karan Veer Mehra, Sara Arfeen Khan | WATCH

In addition to Rajat, Ektaa also called out Chaahat Pandey, Sara Khan, Shrutika Arjun, and Vivian Dsena, advising them on their conduct over the past week.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bigg Boss 18 Drama intensifies as Rohit Shetty confronts Karan Veer Mehra, Sara Arfeen Khan WATCH ATG

Bigg Boss 18: Drama intensifies as Rohit Shetty confronts Karan Veer Mehra, Sara Arfeen Khan | WATCH

Nayanthara Beyond the Fairy Tale' trailer OUT: Netflix docu-series to premiere on her birthday [WATCH] ATG

'Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale' trailer OUT: Netflix docu-series to premiere on her birthday [WATCH]

We are still a family...', Natasa Stankovic speaks on co-parenting son with Hardik Pandya ATG

'We are still a family...', Natasa Stankovic speaks on co-parenting son with Hardik Pandya

Mama loves you the mostesttt...', Malaika Arora wishes 'baby boy' Arhaan Khan on 22nd birthday ATG

'Mama loves you the mostesttt...', Malaika Arora wishes 'baby boy' Arhaan Khan on 22nd birthday

Candyman actor Tony Todd passes away aged 69 after battling prolonged illness ATG

Candyman actor Tony Todd passes away aged 69 after battling prolonged illness

Recent Stories

Kerala Weather Update: Daytime heat soars as northeast monsoon showers remain limited to evenings and nights anr

Kerala Weather Update: Daytime heat soars as northeast monsoon showers remain limited to evenings and nights

Iron rich foods to combat iron deficiency vkp

Iron rich foods to combat iron deficiency

Iron rich foods to combat iron deficiency vkp

Iron rich foods to combat iron deficiency

Saree styles inspired by Shanaya and Janhvi Kapoor vkp

Saree styles inspired by Shanaya and Janhvi Kapoor

Saree styles inspired by Shanaya and Janhvi Kapoor vkp

Saree styles inspired by Shanaya and Janhvi Kapoor

Recent Videos

Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon