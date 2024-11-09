Bigg Boss 18: Ektaa Kapoor schools Rajat Dalal for involving other's family in fueds inside house | WATCH

In the recent Bigg Boss 18 episode, Ektaa Kapoor took over hosting duties, addressing several heated incidents among contestants. She particularly confronted Rajat Dalal for his inconsistent respect toward women and criticized him for involving family members in disputes

The latest weekend on Bigg Boss 18 took an intriguing turn as Ektaa Kapoor stepped in to host and interact with the contestants following a tense week filled with intense arguments and challenging tasks. While addressing recent incidents, Ektaa accused Rajat Dalal of feigning respect toward women and reprimanded him for involving other contestants’ parents in arguments.

Ektaa confronted Rajat about his behavior, questioning the inconsistency in his words and actions. She pointed out that he often claimed to stand up for women, yet had disrespected a contestant's mother during an argument. Rajat attempted to justify his actions, explaining that his comments were made in anger, but Ektaa interrupted, warning him that his temper was damaging his reputation. Rajat then asked Ektaa to specify whom he had insulted, to which she responded that she had seen a clip where he used offensive language about Avinash Mishra’s mother. Defending himself, Rajat argued that in his experience, people often used harsh language under pressure, especially when provoked, and that such expressions were common in his social circle. He added that he hadn’t raised his voice while using the language and had later apologized.

However, Ektaa countered, noting that Rajat had repeatedly asked his co-contestant about Avinash’s family, suggesting it was intentional. She emphasized that in their culture, elders are deeply respected, adding that had he brought up her own parents, she would have personally entered the house to advise him on refraining from involving family members in conflicts, as parents hold a god-like status in their lives.

In addition to Rajat, Ektaa also called out Chaahat Pandey, Sara Khan, Shrutika Arjun, and Vivian Dsena, advising them on their conduct over the past week.

