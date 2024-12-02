Singham Again OTT Release: Netflix or Prime Video? When and where to watch Ajay Devgn's HIT movie

Singham Again, the latest action-packed film featuring Ajay Devgn and a star-studded cast, will soon be available for streaming, offering fans an exciting OTT viewing experience.



Singham Again, the latest action-packed film in Rohit Shetty's cop universe, has garnered significant attention. Starring Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Arjun Kapoor, the movie has received a positive response from audiences since its theatrical release on November 1, 2024.

Movie Plot

The movie, inspired by the Ramayana, revolves around DCP Bajirao Singham (Ajay Devgn) as he embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue his wife, Avni (Kareena Kapoor Khan), from the criminal Danger Lanka (Arjun Kapoor). The high-octane action scenes are complemented by strong performances from the ensemble cast.

Singham Again OTT Release Date

Singham Again will soon be available on OTT platforms, with its Amazon Prime Video release scheduled for December 27, 2024. This marks an exciting opportunity for fans who missed the theatrical release to enjoy the action-packed film from the comfort of their homes.

Star-Studded Cast and Exciting Cameos

In addition to the main cast, Singham Again features several thrilling cameos, including Ranveer Singh as Simmba, Akshay Kumar as Sooryavanshi, Deepika Padukone as Shakti Shetty, and Tiger Shroff as Satya. Even Salman Khan reprises his role as Inspector Chulbul Panday, adding more star power to the movie.

