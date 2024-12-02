Singham Again OTT Release: Netflix or Prime Video? When and where to watch Ajay Devgn's HIT movie

 Singham Again, the latest action-packed film featuring Ajay Devgn and a star-studded cast, will soon be available for streaming, offering fans an exciting OTT viewing experience.
 

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 2, 2024, 4:49 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 2, 2024, 5:05 PM IST

Singham Again, the latest action-packed film in Rohit Shetty's cop universe, has garnered significant attention. Starring Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Arjun Kapoor, the movie has received a positive response from audiences since its theatrical release on November 1, 2024.

article_image2

Movie Plot

The movie, inspired by the Ramayana, revolves around DCP Bajirao Singham (Ajay Devgn) as he embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue his wife, Avni (Kareena Kapoor Khan), from the criminal Danger Lanka (Arjun Kapoor). The high-octane action scenes are complemented by strong performances from the ensemble cast.

 

article_image3

Singham Again OTT Release Date

Singham Again will soon be available on OTT platforms, with its Amazon Prime Video release scheduled for December 27, 2024. This marks an exciting opportunity for fans who missed the theatrical release to enjoy the action-packed film from the comfort of their homes.

 

article_image4

Star-Studded Cast and Exciting Cameos

In addition to the main cast, Singham Again features several thrilling cameos, including Ranveer Singh as Simmba, Akshay Kumar as Sooryavanshi, Deepika Padukone as Shakti Shetty, and Tiger Shroff as Satya. Even Salman Khan reprises his role as Inspector Chulbul Panday, adding more star power to the movie.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh denies saving Shilpa Shirodkar from nominations, ignites heated clash [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh denies saving Shilpa Shirodkar from nominations, ignites heated clash [WATCH]

Bandish Bandits 2 Trailer OUT: Ritwik Bhowmik, Shreya Chaudhry starrer to release on THIS date [WATCH] ATG

Bandish Bandits 2 Trailer OUT: Ritwik Bhowmik, Shreya Chaudhry starrer to release on THIS date [WATCH]

Bigg Boss 18: Chaahat Pandey-Vivian Dsena's clash escalates after bottle breaking incident [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Chaahat Pandey-Vivian Dsena's clash escalates after bottle breaking incident [WATCH]

Abhijeet Bhattacharya son sparks debate over recognition in 'Woh Ladki Jo' in Dua Lipa's concert ATG

Abhijeet Bhattacharya son sparks debate over recognition in 'Woh Ladki Jo' in Dua Lipa's concert

Filmfare OTT Awards 2024 winners list OUT: Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, Ananya Panday win big RBA

Filmfare OTT Awards 2024 winners list OUT: Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, Ananya Panday win big

Recent Stories

Big news for citizens! Modi government announces Rs 2000 monthly scheme AJR

Big news for citizens! Modi government announces Rs 2000 monthly scheme

India boosts security for Bangladesh diplomatic missions after Agartala protest over attacks on Hindus (WATCH) snt

India boosts security at Bangladesh diplomatic missions after Agartala protests over attacks on Hindus (WATCH)

Indian Railways introduces UV robotic cleaning for blankets; READ details dmn

Indian Railways introduces UV robotic cleaning for blankets; READ details

8 essential tips to prevent dry skin during Winter vkp

8 essential tips to prevent dry skin during Winter

Christmas special: IRCTC tour packages-huge discounts for Kashmir and Kerala RBA

Christmas special: IRCTC tour packages-huge discounts for Kashmir and Kerala

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon