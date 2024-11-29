Alia Bhatt to Gauri Khan: 8 Bollywood wives who restricted husbands’ work with certain actresses

Here's a list of Bollywood wives who banned their husbands from working with certain actresses due to various reasons.

Bollywood celebrities have a huge fan following across the globe. Along with the celebrities' acting and great on-screen presence, fans also look up to and follow their favorite stars for their personal lives. Usually, no Bollywood relationship escapes the public eye. By the way, here is a list of Bollywood wives who have banned their husbands from working with these particular actresses.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is married to Ranbir Kapoor. However, it is not unknown that the chocolate boy of Hindi cinema has had relationships with many famous actresses. One of them is Katrina Kaif. They were trying to be cordial after their breakup with their ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. However, Alia Bhatt has said that she will not allow Ranbir to share on-screen space with Katrina. By the way, Jagga Jasoos (2017) was the last film in which Katrina and Ranbir appeared together.

Katrina Kaif

Both Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif are Ranbir Kapoor's ex-girlfriends. Undoubtedly, according to multiple reports, a cold war has been going on between the two actresses ever since. By the way, Katrina, who is happily married to Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, will not let her husband work with Deepika!

Deepika Padukone

Undoubtedly, the cold war between Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif has never been out of the records. Just as Katrina banned her husband from working with Deepika, Deepika will not let her husband Ranveer Singh work with Katrina. Even though Ranveer is extremely friendly with every person in the industry, you won't see him sharing the screen with Katrina.

Gauri Khan

Shahrukh Khan is called the King of Romance not only in Bollywood but all over the world. So undoubtedly, it is normal for his wife Gauri Khan to be insecure about him. Gauri had a serious problem with SRK's Don 2 co-star Priyanka Chopra.

It is reported that Gauri did not like Priyanka very much and stopped her husband from working with the actress. By the way, Don 2 was the last film SRK and Priyanka worked on together.

Kajol

Kajol and Ajay Devgn are a great couple. However, it is said that Ajay cheated on Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor before marrying Kajol. Even after marrying Kajol on February 24, 1999, Ajay's relationship with Karisma made headlines.

Therefore, Kajol has banned her husband Ajay from working with Karisma. Ajay and Karisma last appeared together in the 1994 film Suhaag.

Ajay was once again in the news for dating rumors with his co-star Kangana Ranaut. The pair have acted together in Ready, Rascals and Tezz. And during the filming of their last film Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai (2010), Kangana is said to have spoken seriously about their relationship. Thus, Ajay's wife Kajol will not allow her husband to act with Kangana either.

Jaya Bachchan

Who doesn't know about the love triangle between Amitabh Bachchan, his wife Jaya Bhaduri and Bollywood actress Rekha? Moreover, their performance in Amitabh and Rekha's last film Silsila is the best on-screen chemistry ever displayed to their millions of fans.

However, according to reports, Jaya has taken a strong step in this matter and has prevented her husband from working with Rekha. Since then Amitabh and Rekha have not appeared together in public.

Twinkle Khanna

Bollywood's super-energetic actor, Akshay Kumar, had a large list of girlfriends before tying the knot with Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia's daughter Twinkle Khanna in 2001. Even after marriage, there were reports that Akshay was dating Priyanka Chopra. During the filming of Barsaat in 2005, Twinkle Khanna forbade her husband Akshay from working with Priyanka.

Sussanne Khan

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan are divorced. However, before that, there were rumors that Hrithik was romantically involved with his Kites co-star Barbara Mori. Due to the precaution Sussanne took at the time, Hrithik and Barbara have not appeared together again on or off-screen.

Latest Videos