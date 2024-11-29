Alia Bhatt to Gauri Khan: 8 Bollywood wives who restricted husbands’ work with certain actresses

article_image1
Bollywood celebrities have a huge fan following across the globe. Along with the celebrities' acting and great on-screen presence, fans also look up to and follow their favorite stars for their personal lives.

Usually, no Bollywood relationship escapes the public eye. By the way, here is a list of Bollywood wives who have banned their husbands from working with these particular actresses.

article_image2

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt is married to Ranbir Kapoor. However, it is not unknown that the chocolate boy of Hindi cinema has had relationships with many famous actresses. One of them is Katrina Kaif. They were trying to be cordial after their breakup with their ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. However, Alia Bhatt has said that she will not allow Ranbir to share on-screen space with Katrina. By the way, Jagga Jasoos (2017) was the last film in which Katrina and Ranbir appeared together.

article_image3

Katrina Kaif
Both Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif are Ranbir Kapoor's ex-girlfriends. Undoubtedly, according to multiple reports, a cold war has been going on between the two actresses ever since. By the way, Katrina, who is happily married to Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, will not let her husband work with Deepika!

article_image4

Deepika Padukone
Undoubtedly, the cold war between Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif has never been out of the records. Just as Katrina banned her husband from working with Deepika, Deepika will not let her husband Ranveer Singh work with Katrina. Even though Ranveer is extremely friendly with every person in the industry, you won't see him sharing the screen with Katrina.

article_image5

Gauri Khan
Shahrukh Khan is called the King of Romance not only in Bollywood but all over the world. So undoubtedly, it is normal for his wife Gauri Khan to be insecure about him. Gauri had a serious problem with SRK's Don 2 co-star Priyanka Chopra.

article_image6

It is reported that Gauri did not like Priyanka very much and stopped her husband from working with the actress. By the way, Don 2 was the last film SRK and Priyanka worked on together.

article_image7

Kajol
Kajol and Ajay Devgn are a great couple. However, it is said that Ajay cheated on Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor before marrying Kajol. Even after marrying Kajol on February 24, 1999, Ajay's relationship with Karisma made headlines.

article_image8

Therefore, Kajol has banned her husband Ajay from working with Karisma. Ajay and Karisma last appeared together in the 1994 film Suhaag.

article_image9

Ajay was once again in the news for dating rumors with his co-star Kangana Ranaut. The pair have acted together in Ready, Rascals and Tezz. And during the filming of their last film Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai (2010), Kangana is said to have spoken seriously about their relationship. Thus, Ajay's wife Kajol will not allow her husband to act with Kangana either.

article_image10

Jaya Bachchan
Who doesn't know about the love triangle between Amitabh Bachchan, his wife Jaya Bhaduri and Bollywood actress Rekha? Moreover, their performance in Amitabh and Rekha's last film Silsila is the best on-screen chemistry ever displayed to their millions of fans.

article_image11

However, according to reports, Jaya has taken a strong step in this matter and has prevented her husband from working with Rekha. Since then Amitabh and Rekha have not appeared together in public.

article_image12

Twinkle Khanna
Bollywood's super-energetic actor, Akshay Kumar, had a large list of girlfriends before tying the knot with Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia's daughter Twinkle Khanna in 2001. Even after marriage, there were reports that Akshay was dating Priyanka Chopra. During the filming of Barsaat in 2005, Twinkle Khanna forbade her husband Akshay from working with Priyanka.

article_image13

Sussanne Khan
Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan are divorced. However, before that, there were rumors that Hrithik was romantically involved with his Kites co-star Barbara Mori. Due to the precaution Sussanne took at the time, Hrithik and Barbara have not appeared together again on or off-screen.

