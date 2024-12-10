Bigg Boss 18: Avinash Mishra forms surprising bond with Karan Veer Mehra, shocks contestants [WATCH]

The latest season of Bigg Boss 18 has been full of twists and turns, with some of the biggest players vying for the coveted trophy. Contestants like Vivian Dsena, Karan Veer Mehra, Avinash Mishra, Rajat Dalal, Shilpa Shirodkar, and Eisha Singh have made their presence felt. However, unlike previous seasons, the bonds among the contestants appear to be much stronger this time around.

One such bond was between Avinash Mishra and Vivian Dsena, who formed a close friendship early on, often referring to each other as brothers. However, the dynamics of their friendship took a surprising turn during the recent nomination task when Avinash shockingly nominated Vivian. This move left the housemates, including Karan Veer Mehra and Shilpa Shirodkar, stunned. Avinash defended his decision, explaining that he was tired of the "maa-beta" bond between Vivian and Shilpa and felt it was time for things to change. He also called out Vivian for being inconsistent in his game, nominating others while picking different contestants for elimination.

But the plot thickens further as Avinash and Karan Veer Mehra seem to be growing closer. In today’s episode, viewers will witness a conversation between the two, where Karan questions Avinash’s approach to the game. Karan suggests that while Avinash might be seeking the spotlight, he is not playing with the ultimate goal of winning. He even implies that Avinash will always be second to Vivian unless he breaks his strong bond with him. Avinash, however, insists that he is in it to win and refuses to settle for the third or fourth spot. Karan's statement about Avinash needing to distance himself from his friendships to truly play for the top spot adds a layer of strategy to their evolving friendship.

Is this the beginning of a new power duo in the house? Avinash and Karan's playful banter and camaraderie, including their fun moments like when Avinash jokingly asked Karan to get him a job on Khatron Ke Khiladi, suggest they might be forming a strong bond. As the game progresses, it’ll be interesting to see whether this new alliance will lead to a shift in the house dynamics.

