R. Madhavan to Bobby Deol: 7 Highest paid Bollywood villains of 2024

This year, several stars played villainous roles in films. Let's find out who received the highest fees in this package.

1. Fahadh Faasil

The recently released film Pushpa 2 is a box office hit. Fahadh Faasil played the villain in the film and received a fee of ₹8 crores for this role.

2. Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor played the villain in Singham Again, released this Diwali, and received ₹6 crores for the role.

3. Prithviraj Sukumaran

Prithviraj Sukumaran played the villain in one of 2024's biggest flops, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, earning ₹5 crores.

4. Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan appeared in the South Indian film Devara this year as the villain, charging ₹12-13 crores.

5. Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan played a fearsome villain in Kalki 2898 AD, one of 2024's highest-grossing films, earning ₹20 crores for a mere 10-minute role.

6. Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol played the villain in Kanguva, one of 2024's biggest flops, and charged ₹5 crores for the role.

7. R. Madhavan

R. Madhavan, the menacing villain of Shaitaan, also commanded a hefty fee, reportedly ₹10 crores.

