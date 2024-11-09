8 Bollywood Couples Who Lived Together Before Marriage

Entertainment
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are a power couple. They got married after living together.
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna lived together before marriage.
Soha and Kunal lived together while dating. They later tied the knot.
Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha lived together before their marriage.
Saif Ali Khan's first marriage was to Amrita Singh. They lived together before marriage.
Aamir Khan's second marriage was to Kiran Rao. They lived together before marrying, but are now divorced.
Manoj Bajpayee lived with his wife Neha (Shabana Raza) before they got married.
Boney Kapoor and Sridevi lived together for a while before their marriage.