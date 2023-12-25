Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Salman Khan rebukes contestants for lack of empathy towards Mannara Chopra; Read on

    In the latest Bigg Boss 17 episode (Dec 24, 2023), Salman Khan confronted contestants for neglecting Mannara Chopra post her emotional breakdown. The Christmas-themed Weekend Ka Vaar featured guests Abdu Rozik and Raveena Tandon, with Salman addressing the house's lack of support for Mannara

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Salman Khan rebukes contestants for lack of empathy towards Mannara Chopra; Read on ATG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 25, 2023, 11:16 AM IST

    In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, which aired on December 24, 2023, host Salman Khan took contestants to task for their lack of support towards Mannara Chopra following her emotional breakdown. The special Christmas-themed Weekend Ka Vaar episode also featured guests Abdu Rozik and Raveena Tandon.

    Salman Khan, known for his candid approach, criticized the contestants for talking to Mannara only at their convenience. He specifically addressed Mannara's emotional state, remarking that she appeared desperate on national television. Salman questioned the housemates' behavior, highlighting their failure to rally around Mannara during her vulnerable moments.

    One of the key interactions involved Salman grilling Rinku Dhawan about her support for Mannara. The host pointed out that the entire house was engaged in discussions about Mannara, particularly concerning her involvement in the dynamics between Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan. Salman inquired whether Rinku had spent quality time comforting Mannara, akin to her interactions with Munawar.

    Rinku, however, defended her actions, asserting that she had indeed spoken with Mannara. Mannara, in response, conveyed her dissatisfaction, stating that Rinku's words didn't resonate with her. She emphasized that individuals like Samarth Jurel, Isha Malviya, and Vicky Jain had understood and supported her during the challenging period.

    Salman Khan also addressed Munawar Faruqui's role in the situation. He highlighted how Munawar seemed affected when Mannara engaged in arguments, impacting his relationships with others. Salman pointed out instances where Vicky Jain showed support for Mannara in private but spoke differently in Munawar's presence.

    Munawar Faruqui faced Salman's scrutiny for his comments about Mannara radiating 'weird vibes' before Ayesha Khan's entry. Salman accused Munawar of creating a divide in their friendship. Munawar defended himself, explaining his attempts to reconcile with Mannara, but Salman asserted that Munawar's calculated relationships were causing confusion among the audience.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

    Salman Khan further criticized Munawar for acknowledging support from certain contestants during his emotional breakdown while overlooking Mannara's support. This led Salman to declare that Mannara appeared needy and desperate for attention on national television.

    The episode shed light on the complex dynamics within the Bigg Boss house, with Salman Khan urging contestants to be more empathetic and supportive, particularly in times of emotional distress.

    ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17 update: Isha Malviya evicts Aishwarya Sharma; Neil Bhatt lashes out at her; Read more

    Last Updated Dec 25, 2023, 11:16 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Salaar Part 1: CeaseFire' box office collection Day 3: Prabhas' film grosses Rs 400 crore worldwide RKK

    'Salaar Part 1: CeaseFire' box office collection Day 3: Prabhas' film grosses Rs 400 crore worldwide

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Isha Malviya evicts Aishwarya Sharma; Neil Bhatt lashes out at her; Read more ATG

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Isha Malviya evicts Aishwarya Sharma; Neil Bhatt lashes out at her; Read more

    'Dunki' box office collection, Day 4: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer enters Rs 100 crore club RKK

    'Dunki' box office collection, Day 4: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer enters Rs 100 crore club

    Christmas 2023: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt celebrate holiday eve at Mahesh Bhatt's house [PICTURES] ATG

    Christmas 2023: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt celebrate holiday eve at Mahesh Bhatt's house [PICTURES]

    Sunil Shetty wishes wife Mana Shetty on wedding anniversary; daughter Athiya Shetty shares unseen pictures ATG

    Sunil Shetty wishes wife Mana Shetty on wedding anniversary; daughter Athiya Shetty shares unseen pictures

    Recent Stories

    Flight operations hit at Delhi airport as thick fog blanket reduces visibility gcw

    Flight operations hit at Delhi airport as thick fog blanket reduces visibility

    We really support Uzzy Australian skipper Pat Cummins backs Usman Khawaja on dove logo for Gaza crisis snt

    'We really support Uzzy': Australian skipper Pat Cummins backs Usman Khawaja on dove logo for Gaza crisis

    'Salaar Part 1: CeaseFire' box office collection Day 3: Prabhas' film grosses Rs 400 crore worldwide RKK

    'Salaar Part 1: CeaseFire' box office collection Day 3: Prabhas' film grosses Rs 400 crore worldwide

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Isha Malviya evicts Aishwarya Sharma; Neil Bhatt lashes out at her; Read more ATG

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Isha Malviya evicts Aishwarya Sharma; Neil Bhatt lashes out at her; Read more

    Test match mode on BCCI shares glimpses of Team India gearing up for Boxing Day Test against SA (WATCH) snt

    'Test match mode on': BCCI shares glimpses of Team India gearing up for Boxing Day Test against SA (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon