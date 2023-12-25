Bigg Boss 17 update: Salman Khan rebukes contestants for lack of empathy towards Mannara Chopra; Read on

In the latest Bigg Boss 17 episode (Dec 24, 2023), Salman Khan confronted contestants for neglecting Mannara Chopra post her emotional breakdown. The Christmas-themed Weekend Ka Vaar featured guests Abdu Rozik and Raveena Tandon, with Salman addressing the house's lack of support for Mannara

Salman Khan, known for his candid approach, criticized the contestants for talking to Mannara only at their convenience. He specifically addressed Mannara's emotional state, remarking that she appeared desperate on national television. Salman questioned the housemates' behavior, highlighting their failure to rally around Mannara during her vulnerable moments.

One of the key interactions involved Salman grilling Rinku Dhawan about her support for Mannara. The host pointed out that the entire house was engaged in discussions about Mannara, particularly concerning her involvement in the dynamics between Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan. Salman inquired whether Rinku had spent quality time comforting Mannara, akin to her interactions with Munawar.

Rinku, however, defended her actions, asserting that she had indeed spoken with Mannara. Mannara, in response, conveyed her dissatisfaction, stating that Rinku's words didn't resonate with her. She emphasized that individuals like Samarth Jurel, Isha Malviya, and Vicky Jain had understood and supported her during the challenging period.

Salman Khan also addressed Munawar Faruqui's role in the situation. He highlighted how Munawar seemed affected when Mannara engaged in arguments, impacting his relationships with others. Salman pointed out instances where Vicky Jain showed support for Mannara in private but spoke differently in Munawar's presence.

Munawar Faruqui faced Salman's scrutiny for his comments about Mannara radiating 'weird vibes' before Ayesha Khan's entry. Salman accused Munawar of creating a divide in their friendship. Munawar defended himself, explaining his attempts to reconcile with Mannara, but Salman asserted that Munawar's calculated relationships were causing confusion among the audience.

Salman Khan further criticized Munawar for acknowledging support from certain contestants during his emotional breakdown while overlooking Mannara's support. This led Salman to declare that Mannara appeared needy and desperate for attention on national television.

The episode shed light on the complex dynamics within the Bigg Boss house, with Salman Khan urging contestants to be more empathetic and supportive, particularly in times of emotional distress.

