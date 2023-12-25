Bigg Boss 17 update: Isha Malviya evicts Aishwarya Sharma; Neil Bhatt lashes out at her; Read more

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    In the latest Bigg Boss 17 episode, captain Isha Malviya, endowed with a special power, shocks housemates by evicting Aishwarya Sharma over Anurag Dobhal. Emotions flare as Neil Bhatt condemns the decision, triggering clashes

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 25, 2023, 10:57 AM IST

    In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, aired on December 24, 2023, viewers witnessed intense drama and unexpected twists during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Isha Malviya, the current captain, was given a special power to evict one nominated contestant, raising tensions among the housemates.

    The danger zone included Neil Bhatt, Anurag Dobhal, Aishwarya Sharma, and Ankita Lokhande, all facing the risk of eviction. Bigg Boss presented Isha with the responsibility of choosing the contestant to be ousted from the house.

    In a surprising turn of events, Isha was called into the archive room by Bigg Boss, where she was shown a book containing a record of mistakes made by the nominated contestants. Clips were played, highlighting rule violations by Neil, Aishwarya, Ankita, and Anurag during their stay in the Bigg Boss house.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

    Bigg Boss instructed Isha to make her decision based on the rule violations. However, Isha expressed her desire to consider personal equations before making a choice. Despite Anurag Dobhal's multiple rule violations, Isha decided to save him due to their strong bond, ultimately choosing to evict Aishwarya Sharma.

    After Isha revealed her decision, Bigg Boss informed all the contestants about the special power given to her. Aishwarya bid farewell to the housemates, leading to emotional reactions from Ankita Lokhande, who became teary-eyed.

    The atmosphere escalated as Neil Bhatt lost his composure, strongly criticizing Isha for what he perceived as a poor decision. Rinku Dhawan and Munawar Faruqui also voiced their disapproval, accusing Isha of making the wrong choice. Isha defended herself, stating that she prioritized her friendship with Anurag over the right and wrong of the situation.

    Rinku accused Isha of being insecure about Aishwarya, while Ankita defended Isha's decision, highlighting Anurag's rule violations. Apologizing to Neil, Ankita expressed sympathy for him after Aishwarya's eviction.

    ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17 update: Munawar Faruqui, Ayesha Khan chemistry unsettles Mannara Chopra; Read on

    In a conversation with Munawar Faruqui, Vicky Jain displayed joy over Aishwarya's eviction, drawing criticism for his insensitivity. Isha explained her decision to Abhishek, emphasizing her choice based on friendship rather than moral considerations.

    Mannara Chopra joined the criticism, telling Isha that saving Anurag, who frequently violates rules and argues with Salman Khan, was a wrong decision. Isha reiterated her stance, emphasizing her desire to prioritize personal bonds over objective judgment.

    Last Updated Dec 25, 2023, 10:57 AM IST
