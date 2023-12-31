'Batman Begins' actor Tom Wilkinson passes away aged 75; family confirms sudden death

Beloved British actor Tom Wilkinson, known for roles in "Batman Begins" and "The Full Monty," passed away at 75. The two-time Oscar nominee's sudden death was confirmed by his family

Renowned British actor Tom Wilkinson, acclaimed for his roles in "Batman Begins" and "Rush Hour," passed away at the age of 75, as confirmed by his family's spokesperson. The unexpected demise occurred at his residence on December 30, with his wife and family by his side.

Wilkinson, a two-time Oscar nominee, gained widespread recognition for his performance in "The Full Monty," a film depicting the journey of unemployed steelworkers turned strippers. The 1997 hit, which also starred Robert Carlyle and Mark Addy, earned Wilkinson critical acclaim and an Oscar for best original musical or comedy score.

The actor received Academy Award nominations for Best Actor in a Leading Role for "In The Bedroom" (2001) and Best Supporting Actor for "Michael Clayton" (2007). More recently, he reunited with his "Full Monty" co-stars in a Disney+ series of the same name.

In addition to his film success, Wilkinson's versatility shone in various roles, such as his portrayal of Benjamin Franklin in the HBO series "John Adams," for which he received an Emmy in 2008 and Golden Globe in 2009. His career included notable performances in adaptations of Charles Dickens' "Martin Chuzzlewit" and Jane Austen's "Sense and Sensibility," as well as roles in "The Grand Budapest Hotel" (2014) and "The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel" (2011).

His contributions to the entertainment industry were commemorated by co-star Robert Carlyle, who described Wilkinson as a "real titan of an actor" and one of the greats across generations.

