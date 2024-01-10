Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Munawar Faruqui, Ayesha Khan and others get nominated this week; Read more

    In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, a unique black and white-themed nomination task unfolded, with Ankita Lokhande enjoying immunity as captain. Tensions rose as Ayesha Khan faced unanimous nominations, and conflicts emerged over support for nominees

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Munawar Faruqui, Ayesha Khan and others get nominated this week; Read more ATG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 10, 2024, 8:28 AM IST

    In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, aired on January 9, the contestants were treated to an entertaining and intriguing nomination task. The host of the controversial house introduced a unique twist, requiring the housemates to don special costumes before participating in the task. The eagerly anticipated nomination process unfolded in the activity area.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

    This week's nomination task had a distinctive 'black and white' theme. All contestants were dressed in white costumes and took their places at individual podiums. Ankita Lokhande, the captain of the house, enjoyed immunity from nominations, giving her the authority to call out the names of fellow housemates. The twist allowed contestants to press a buzzer if they wished to nominate the mentioned participant. Accumulating three or more buzzers led to the nominee being officially placed on the chopping block.

    ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17 update: 'What was the need to call my mother?' Ankita Lokhande irritatingly questions MIL [Video]

    The nominated contestants for the week included Munawar Faruqui, Ayesha Khan, Abhishek Kumar, Vicky Jain, Mannara Chopra, Arun Mashettey, and Samarth Jurel. Ayesha Khan found herself nominated by every contestant except Abhishek Kumar. The housemates criticized her for a perceived lack of clarity and weakness in the game.

    Ankita Lokhande expressed disappointment in Munawar Faruqui for not nominating Abhishek Kumar, despite regretting his re-entry into the house. Nevertheless, Faruqui faced nominations from Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, Arun Mashettey, Mannara Chopra, and Vicky Jain.

    Tensions escalated when Vicky Jain, a contestant, nominated Mannara Chopra, expressing dissatisfaction with her lack of support for Abhishek's nomination. This led to a heated argument between Mannara Chopra and Isha Malviya.

    Last Updated Jan 10, 2024, 8:28 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kho Gaye Hum Kaha': Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer to get a sequel? Here's what we know ATG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kaha': Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer to get a sequel? Here's what we know

    Akshay Kumar got teary as Samrat Prithviraj failed; Director Chandraprakash Dwivedi opens up on BO letdown ATG

    Akshay Kumar got teary as Samrat Prithviraj failed; Director Chandraprakash Dwivedi opens up on BO letdown

    KJ Yesudas birthday special: 7 popular Malayalam songs of Gana Gandharvan RBA

    KJ Yesudas birthday special: 7 popular Malayalam songs of Gana Gandharvan

    'Bigg Boss 17': Mannara Chopra calls Vicky Jain hypocrite after he nominates her, indulge in ugly fight

    'Bigg Boss 17': Mannara Chopra calls Vicky Jain hypocrite after he nominates her, indulge in ugly fight

    Musician Ustad Rashid Khan passes away aged 55 RKK

    Musician Ustad Rashid Khan passes away aged 55

    Recent Stories

    Kho Gaye Hum Kaha': Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer to get a sequel? Here's what we know ATG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kaha': Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer to get a sequel? Here's what we know

    Kerala news live 10 January 2024 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Samarajwala: Youth Congress to intensify protest against arrest of Rahul Mamkootathil today

    Akshay Kumar got teary as Samrat Prithviraj failed; Director Chandraprakash Dwivedi opens up on BO letdown ATG

    Akshay Kumar got teary as Samrat Prithviraj failed; Director Chandraprakash Dwivedi opens up on BO letdown

    KJ Yesudas birthday special: 7 popular Malayalam songs of Gana Gandharvan RBA

    KJ Yesudas birthday special: 7 popular Malayalam songs of Gana Gandharvan

    Kalki Koechlin turns 40: Dev.D to Shaitan; 7 best films of the actress ATG

    Kalki Koechlin turns 40: Dev.D to Shaitan; 7 best films of the actress

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon