Bigg Boss 17 update: Munawar Faruqui, Ayesha Khan and others get nominated this week; Read more

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, a unique black and white-themed nomination task unfolded, with Ankita Lokhande enjoying immunity as captain. Tensions rose as Ayesha Khan faced unanimous nominations, and conflicts emerged over support for nominees

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, aired on January 9, the contestants were treated to an entertaining and intriguing nomination task. The host of the controversial house introduced a unique twist, requiring the housemates to don special costumes before participating in the task. The eagerly anticipated nomination process unfolded in the activity area.

This week's nomination task had a distinctive 'black and white' theme. All contestants were dressed in white costumes and took their places at individual podiums. Ankita Lokhande, the captain of the house, enjoyed immunity from nominations, giving her the authority to call out the names of fellow housemates. The twist allowed contestants to press a buzzer if they wished to nominate the mentioned participant. Accumulating three or more buzzers led to the nominee being officially placed on the chopping block.

The nominated contestants for the week included Munawar Faruqui, Ayesha Khan, Abhishek Kumar, Vicky Jain, Mannara Chopra, Arun Mashettey, and Samarth Jurel. Ayesha Khan found herself nominated by every contestant except Abhishek Kumar. The housemates criticized her for a perceived lack of clarity and weakness in the game.

Ankita Lokhande expressed disappointment in Munawar Faruqui for not nominating Abhishek Kumar, despite regretting his re-entry into the house. Nevertheless, Faruqui faced nominations from Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, Arun Mashettey, Mannara Chopra, and Vicky Jain.

Tensions escalated when Vicky Jain, a contestant, nominated Mannara Chopra, expressing dissatisfaction with her lack of support for Abhishek's nomination. This led to a heated argument between Mannara Chopra and Isha Malviya.